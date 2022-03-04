Bianca Clark married her high school sweetheart Matt Kiefer. For those wondering why she didn’t take her husband’s last name, she has a reason for that.
“I like to joke with Matt that I don’t change my last name because I’m afraid people will associate me with the Kiefers and think I can bowl,” Clark said.
Clark commands the stage instead of filling frames with strikes and stringing together turkeys like the Kiefers — Kodiak’s bowling family that owns more than 30 perfect games. Clark’s strong singing voice — the way she belts lyrics is a recognizable tune to islanders — and her transformation into characters has been a Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium staple for decades.
She is ready to add another character into her long-list of roles when the Kodiak Arts Council’s “The Little Mermaid” opens its run of five shows at 7 p.m. Saturday. Clark stars as Ursula, the villain witch in the play directed by long-time Kodiak director Lissa Woodbury Jensen.
Clark is anything but a villain in real life, which drew her to the part.
“I don’t like to think of myself as a mean person — I hope other people don’t think I am a mean person,” Clark said. “For me, it’s fun to play something a little bit out of character.”
Just being on stage is out of character for Clark, who is terrified of public speaking. Hold on. If you have seen her perform — and who hasn’t? — Clark and anxiety don’t go together. What is Clark’s secret sauce for conquering her fear and, in essence, performing a perfect play?
“Leading up to it, I just do a lot of going over and over my memorization or talking to fellow cast members about things that are distracting when we are taking breaks,” Clark said. “When I go out, that fear just goes away and I do the performance. When I come back into the wings afterward, then I am nervous.”
Clark is human. Ask a baseball player if they were nervous during a crucial at-bat or a bowler if their knees were shaking while staring down a perfect game in the 10th frame. If they said they weren’t nervous, they would be lying.
“My fear is that people can tell that I am nervous and I dread to think about making a mistake, even though my parents always told me that the only person who really knows you made the mistake is you because the audience is there thinking what a wonderful job you are doing,” Clark said. “I’m really glad when afterward no one else seems to notice.”
Clark isn’t alone. According to Woodbury Jensen, who had a 30-year career in theater before moving to The Rock, it’s common for performers to be fearful of performing.
“When we disappear into a character, it is actually easier for us than to just be ourselves, because if we fail on stage as ourselves, it is a personal failure,” Woodbury Jensen said.
Nobody immerses themselves into a character better than Clark. Just ask Woodbury Jensen, who first worked with Clark when she was 13-years-old. The director has watched Clark grow up and blossom into a performer that wows the audience.
“What makes Bianca stand out is her humility,” Woodbury Jensen said. “I say this as someone who has done Broadway. Bianca could have any role she wanted on Broadway. She is that good.”
Broadway was Bianca’s goal when she graduated from Kodiak High School in 2002. She attended a performing arts school in Boston but only for a year because the tuition was unaffordable. That was heartbreaking at the time, but looking back, it was a blessing as it enabled her to start a family with Matt. The couple has five children ranging from ages 4 to 17.
“Kodiak offers something special about musical theater, and I am happy to be doing it because it is fun, and not because I am terrified that I won’t have a job or getting turned down at auditions,” Clark said. “I’m glad that I did what I did because it let me have this family that I have, and I still get to do performing arts for the people that I love.”
After a hiatus off stage, Clark returned to theater — her second love behind family — when Woodbury Jensen directed “Les Miserables” in 2011. Clark hasn’t stopped since, racking up more than 10 plays (she didn’t know the exact number).
“She is always the one helping the least important person of the cast, moving set pieces, cleaning the green room,” Woodbury Jensen said. “If ever there was a person who deserved to be or act like a diva, it is Bianca, and she is the exact opposite.”
Clark’s upbringing — parts spent in Kodiak and Maine — fueled her passion for the performing arts. Family get-togethers consisted of guitar playing and singing. She recalled a childhood moment where she would walk up the stairs of her family’s two-story home belting the song Tomorrow from “Annie” while her parents were as far away from the stars as possible.
“They probably just thought it was cool and now, I think maybe I learned something there that I didn’t realize I learned,” Clark said. “When I am asked to, I can try to sing big and all the way to the back.”
Woodbury Jensen said Clark’s voice is worth the price of admission. However, Clark is just one of more than a hundred people involved in “The Little Mermaid” that runs through March 13.
“I think they (people) will be excited to see something that, for some people, will be very familiar. A lot of folks know and love ‘The Little Mermaid,”’ Clark said. “They will get to see it in a new way and with people who they know and care about in our community … You just get to see your community members in a new way and appreciate all their hidden talents.”
Tickets to “The Little Mermaid” can be purchased at www.kodiakarts.org.
Show times
Saturday at 7 p.m.
Sunday at 2 p.m.
March 11 at 7 p.m.*
March 12 at 7 p.m.
March 13 at 2 p.m.
*socially distanced seating is available at the March 11 performance.
