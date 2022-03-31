The Alaska Arts Education Consortium has recognized former Kodiak High School teacher Bonnie Dillard as the 2022 Arts Advocate Champion of Arts in Education.
Dillard was nominated for the award by Peggy Azuyak, principal of rural schools in the Kodiak Island Borough School District, and JoAnne Knight, the arts and culture coordinator for the Munartet Project. The Munartet Project is a collaborative effort between KIBSD, Kodiak Arts Council, Kodiak College and the Alutiiq Museum to support teachers who are integrating art into their teachings.
“Bonnie is an amazing artist herself, which may be intimidating to some, but her way of bringing the artist out of the people in her classes is inspiring,” Knight saidin a statement released by AAEC. “She is a master of growing artists through her deep knowledge and respectful and effective teaching methods. She builds confidence and competence in those with whom she works. She is gracious and empowering.”
Dillard has made many contributions to the Kodiak community, including teaching art to students at rural schools, according to Azuyak, who used to be one of Dillard's students.
"I just think its important that we nurture [artistic talent] in our kids, especially our young kids," Dillard said.
One of the things that Dillard tries to do is teach art to students in elementary and middle school, she said. When Dillard worked at the high school, there were no art teachers in the elementary and middle schools, so she would arrange for high schoolers in the Arts Club to give lessons to students from Main Elementary School.
"I always tried to feed that hunger that kids have [at a young age], because middle school is such a difficult time and somethings that spark will get snuffed out," Dillard said.
Dillard continued to feed that hunger in young kids, even after her retirement. Dillard continues to volunteer and teach are in the community, Dillard said. One of the things that she is involved with is the Munartet Project.
Dillard’s work will appear in at least one more place in town. The Kodiak Asphalt Initiative will install a mural which was designed by Dillard and one of her former students, Marina Thomas, on the pavement in front of the building that houses the Kodiak Visitors Center, Kodiak Chamber of Commerce and the ferry office.
“Bonnie’s passion is bringing attention to the beauty of the natural world, and this is found in her own art pieces and the lessons she brings to the students,” Azuyak is quoted as saying in the AAEC statement. “She values the capacity of the arts to develop confidence, compassion and coping skills to young people. She also understands the importance of integrating arts with content to help promote learning and retention.”
The Alaska Arts Education Consortium is an organization that promotes both arts education and the utilization of art as a teaching method.
