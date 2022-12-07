tree

The Kodiak Daily Mirror would like to share your best Kodiak Christmas memory with our readers in our Dec. 23 print and digital editions. All you need to do is send us your story and tell us why it’s your best Kodiak Christmas memory. The deadline to receive your story is Dec. 16. You do not have to be a subscriber to share. Email your memory to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com or use our postal address: 1419 Selig St., Kodiak, AK 99615, Attn: Kevin Bumgarner

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.