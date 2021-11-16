A review by the Emergency Operations Center of how the Kodiak Area Emergency Services Organization responded to the pandemic concludes that local efforts were hampered by a lack of state aid.
The review, which was published in the agenda packet for the Nov. 10 Emergency Services Council meeting, went over how the ESO reacted to the pandemic from March 2020 to June 2021.
A lack of state aid was a major obstacle that emergency services had to overcome when dealing with the pandemic, the EOC concluded. Not only did the state fail to deliver aid that the island asked for, it implemented many mandates without giving the island any funding or guidance needed to enforce them, according to the report.
“Having a steady presence for the local public health resource needs is a must,” the report read. “The state was contacted numerous times on the criticality of this position but was unable at times to fill it or at best had rotating people filling the position. This is such a critical role that stability is a must.”
At points during this past year, Kodiak had the highest number of active COVID infections per capita in the entire country, according to numbers reported by the New York Times.
Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center enacted crisis standards of care on Oct. 2, about two weeks after Gov. Dunleavy announced that the state had entered crisis standards of care. After Dunleavy made his announcement, he also said that there would be almost 400 FEMA workers coming into the state to help with the COVID surge.
Providence Kodiak requested that 21 of those workers be sent to the hospital, but only 17 people arrived, according to Providence Kodiak Executive Director Karl Hertz. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services did not respond to questions about why it was unable to send 21 people to Providence Kodiak.
According to Hertz, Providence Kodiak did not ask for any other forms of support from the state besides the health care workers, and the EOC review did not specify what aid the island otherwise asked for from the state but did not receive.
“There were numerous unfunded state mandates that came out through numerous emergency orders,” the report stated. “The requirement to carry these out fell to the local communities, but funding, and sometimes clear guidance, were missing.”
Many of these mandates were related to schools. At the start of 2020, when the pandemic started, Kodiak schools were closed and students attended classes virtually, as per state orders. This mandate went into effect almost immediately, and schools were told to carry it out indefinitely through the rest of the school year.
This fall, schools started with in-person instruction accompanied by mask mandates for everyone and COVID tests for students and staff participating in extracurricular activities.
The EOC report, which was a reflection of the first year of the pandemic response, did not offer any alternatives to state dependence for future emergencies. However, the report did find ways that on-island entities could improve.
It suggested that the island needs to update population and contact information, as well as find ways to accommodate homeless people during an emergency response. The report also recommended that the Emergency Services Council create a concrete method for assessing risk level. It also stated that, while the Emergency Operations Center did a good job updating people on the changing status of the pandemic and recommendations made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it could have done a better job organizing the information to make it clear what should be prioritized.
The review stated that the Emergency Services Council and the Emergency Operations Center did many things well during its response: The ESC set up a plan quickly, the CARES Act funding was utilized “outstandingly” and there was good collaboration between the city, the borough and other entities on the island, including Providence Kodiak, the school district, KANA, Kodiak Community Health Center, the Coast Guard and the police department.
“Overall, the entire response by all involved helped protect the citizens of Kodiak during this event and future events,” the report stated. “Everybody utilized the information they had to make the best decisions possible.”
