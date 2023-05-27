Kodiak resident Daniel Rich walked the spit three times Friday, and it wasn’t for exercise. He was looking for KDM’s Crab Fest Token.
But he went home empty handed.
“I didn’t even think to look under something,” Rich told KDM Publisher Kevin Bumgarner Saturday afternoon, a couple of hours after he found the Crab Fest Token and was given his $1,000 prize.
“I thought about [looking under something] after I left Friday,” Rich said. “So last night I was thinking: Maybe it’s under a seat. Maybe it was Velcroed or taped under a seat.”
Well, the token wasn’t hidden under a seat, but Rich kept searching until he found the token hidden (with Velcro) under the fish cleaning station.
Rich searched for the token all three days.
“I saw the first two [clues] in the paper,” said Rich, who is a KDM subscriber. “And then I heard that the third clue was going to be posted [at Crab Fest] and at the [KDM] office. So I went and checked the office first thing this morning when I saw on Facebook” that the new clue was ready.
The winning clue was: Even if you don’t find the token, seeing the seals is a reward unto itself.
Rich said he spent an hour in the rain Saturday before he searched the right spot.
Rich said he searched for the token last year, too. It was found by Kodiak resident Tommie Heenan on Day 2 of last year’s Crab Fest. It had been hidden under one of the eaves of the Coon Field equipment and supply shed near Mill Bay Road.
This year, Bumgarner was determined to create more difficult clues so that the search would take longer. To that end, he succeeded, by almost a day.
“This year’s clues were way more vague,” Rich said.
Next year, Bumgarner said he’s going to make the clues even harder so that the search might last until Sunday or even Monday of next year’s Crab Fest.
Until then, the Kodiak Daily Mirror wants to say thanks to all who participated in this year’s token search, and congratulations to Daniel Rich!
