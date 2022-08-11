Trish Abston-Cox was in the right place at the right time to capture a video that has gone viral over the past 48 hours.
Abston-Cox — an employee for Brechan Enterprises, Inc. — was on her way to work Tuesday morning when she noticed something unusual: A bear giving a Threshold bear-resistant garbage can CPR in the middle of Simeonoff Street.
The Kodiak resident didn’t hesitate. She grabbed her cell phone and pushed record. She posted the 1-minute, 32-second clip on her Facebook page. It became an instant social media hit. As of Wednesday afternoon, the video had been viewed 20,000 times and shared 390 times.
She posted the video to solicit local comments, but it has spread far past Kodiak.
“My sister has been keeping track and keeping me posted on it,” Abston-Cox said Wednesday afternoon. “I’m completely surprised. I was expecting a few local comments, and that’s about it.”
The video starts with momma bear standing on her back legs and pushing down on the garbage can with her front paws. Her three cubs watched from the bushes by the sidewalk.
By the end of the clip, momma’s strength cracked open the lid, and she walked off with a piece of garbage. Her cubs followed her off the screen as somebody watching yelled, “hey, bad bears.”
“I was amazed at her persistence to get that thing open,” Abston-Cox said. “It is a bummer that she is teaching them (cubs) to be garbage bears.”
That was the first time Abston-Cox had seen Kodiak's famous family of bears since they started wandering the neighborhood a month ago.
Over the past few weeks, the bears were spotted swimming to Near Island, taking a dip in Potato Patch Lake and hanging out at Baranof Park. That’s not good, though, as the bears attract attention from onlookers.
“It’s great to get pictures of her, and it’s a cool opportunity to see them walking around, but we really don’t want her to get any more comfortable around people than she already is,” Nate Svoboda, the state’s area management biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, told KMXT.
Svoboda told KMXT that the Kodiak Police Department, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Fish and Game have attempted to haze the bears. The attempts failed. That has led officials to amp up efforts to push the bears out of town. According to Svoboda, officials will start using larger non-lethal rounds; if that doesn’t work, they will have to shoot them.
“It’s unfortunate, it’s just the reality of the situation,” he told KMXT. “We all love bears, that’s why we love here, it’s why I’ve dedicated my profession to working with bears, but public safety is paramount.”
