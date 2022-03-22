Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, accomplished a lot during his 49 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, but there is a handful of legislation that stands above the rest. One of these laws is the Magnuson-Stevens Fisheries Conservation Act, which was sponsored in the house by Young and Rep. Gerry Studds, D-MA.
The Magnuson-Stevens Act extended the U.S. Economic Exclusive Zone, a federally managed fishing zone that only U.S. fishermen are allowed to access, from 12 to 200 miles off the coast of the United States. The act also established eight regional management councils that make recommendations for how the zone should be managed. The landmark legislation impacted fishermen across the country and especially in Kodiak.
Before the Magnuson-Stevens Act passed in 1976, Toby Sullivan could see the lights from Russian, Polish and Japanese trawlers 12 miles off the Kodiak shore at night, he said. In Kodiak, these foreign fishermen were not well liked; not only were they competition, through trawling, they would cut off the lines on crab pots, he said.
Business for Alaska fishermen got better after the Magnuson-Stevens Act was put into effect, according to Nick Szabo, one of the advocates of the act and a crab harvester at the time.
“It gave more opportunity for us fishermen to expand,” Szabo said.
The industries that benefited the most were the domestic groundfish and flatfish fisheries. The industries were practically nonexistent in the state before 1976, according to SzaboHowever. Once foreign fishermen were pushed out of the waters, American fishermen stepped in and processors were quick to follow, he said.
Hundreds of people in Kodiak fished for groundfish in 2020, according to the most recent data Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Despite the cold months being the peak of unemployment across the state due to the lack of tourists, Kodiak sometimes sees the highest rates of employment in the winter because of the groundfish season, according to state economist Neal Fried.
The Magnuson-Stevens Act did not happen overnight. It took more than a decade of work from activists to get the bill pushed through Congress.
“It was a long, slow process,” Al Burch said. Burch was the director of Alaska Draggers Association before the act was passed and worked closely with other trades group members and politicians to write and pass the act. “We had some real good allies back there — Ted Stevens, Congressman Young and [people] from Hawaii. We had some East Coasters as well.”
There is some debate over which people in Congress should get the credit for founding the bill. Young and Studds worked to get the act approved by the House of Representatives before it went on to the Senate. Young frequently joked that the act should have been titled the “Young-Studds Act.”
Activists like Burch and Szabo remember working closely with both Young and Stevens.
Regardless of who the act was named after, Young is still seen as one of its biggest supporters, according to Julie Bonney, the executive director of Alaska Groundfish Data Bank Inc. Whenever the act came up for reauthorization, he was instrumental in getting it through the house and making sure that the act stayed true to its original intent of helping the domestic fishing agency, she said.
“Don had been the guiding light for the Magnuson-Stevens act forever,” she said.
