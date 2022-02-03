There were 254 known, active cases of COVID on the island as of Wednesday, according to the Emergency Operations Center. That was a 3% increase from the number of cases on Monday, but a 34% decrease from the number of cases reported the previous week, according to the EOC.
One person was hospitalized due to problems associated with COVID between Monday and Wednesday, but there were no active hospitalizations as of Wednesday, according to the Emergency Operations Center.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,569 known cases of COVID in Kodiak, according to the EOC. Eleven people have died and 115 people have been hospitalized due to reasons associated with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, the Emergency Operations Center reported.
Health officials across both the state and country urge people to receive a vaccine against COVID, citing it as one of the most effective ways to combat the spread of the coronavirus and reduce the severity of symptoms in people who contract the virus.
The U.S. The Food and Drug Administration fully approved the use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people ages 18 or older as of Wednesday. The Pfizer vaccine was authorized by the FDA for people ages 5 and older, as of Wednesday. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been authorized by the FDA for people ages 18 or older. Authorization means that the FDA considers it appropriate to use at this time, given the prevalence of COVID in the nation.
The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Preventions’ Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System found that, of the 250,378,993people in the country that have received at least one dose of a vaccine, less than 12,000 people — or 0.0022% — have died after receiving a dose of a vaccine. VAERS stated that it cannot conclusively state that these deaths were caused by COVID vaccines.
