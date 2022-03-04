Crabs and climate change will be among the hot topics at this year’s ComFish, the state’s largest commercial fishing industry trade show and expo that is returning to Kodiak as an in-person event with virtual options.
Details are still being finalized, but right now about a third of the 16 forums will center on those two topics, which means that’s likely what fishermen will be talking about when they gather for casual conversation in and around the Kodiak Harbor Convention Center during the annual event from March 24-26.
Ben Daly, a research coordinator at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, will speak about the newest information on the stock statuses of Eastern Bering Sea snow crab, Eastern Bering Sea Tanner crabs and Bristol Bay red king crab. Daly will also talk about the management responses to these low stocks and what should be expected in the future.
ADF&G Area Manager Nat Nichols will also speak about crabs: He will discuss the status of Tanner crab stock in Kodiak, Chignik and South Peninsula Areas. Nichols will also talk about potential updates to the Department of Fish and Games harvest strategies for Tanner crab. These updates will be reviewed by the Alaska Board of Fisheries later in spring 2022.
There are many presenters that will speak about the impact of climate change and degradation.
Marysia Szymkowiak, a research social scientist with the NOAA Alaska Fisheries Science Center, will focus on the impact that climate change has on fisheries in the Gulf of Alaska and fishing communities in that area. She will talk about new things that fishermen and fishing communities can adapt to these changes. She will be representing the research she did using the Gulf of Alaska Climate Integration Model, which is a model that tries to calculate the impact of climate change on multiple fronts, including ecosystems and the socio-economic status of people tied to fisheries.
Michael Litzow, the director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries Lab, will have a more general presentation about the impact of human-caused global warming on Alaska fisheries. Since 2014, he has been studying many fisheries, including Gulf of Alaska sockeye salmon, Pacific cod and pollock, as well as the Bering Sea snow crab. Litzow can say with confidence that climate change has thrown off the conditions necessary for healthy, consistent fisheries in Alaskan waters.
Garrett Evridge, the managing director of Alaska Ocean Cluster, will present on the challenges posed by climate change and the future of Alaska fisheries.
Alaska Sea Grant Fellow Tav Ammu will present on how Sea Grant teamed up with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation to address concerns about pollution in Ninilchik Harbor. The program used to deal with this program has since expanded to all coastal harbors in the state. Ammu will present on the next steps needed to manage pollution properly.
Gabe Dunham, the Sea Grant extension leader and a fisheries business specialist, as well as Sunny Rice, a Sea Grant marine advisory program agent based out of Petersburg, will give a joint presentation. The two will be discussing the preliminary findings of an assessment of the education needs for people who are starting to work in commercial seafood harvesting.
The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institution’s Ahsley Heimbinger and Bruce Schactler will give an update on the marketing status of Alaska seafood and information about the where products are sold, how much they cost and the impact of the pandemic on the international market.
There will also be legislative updates. Congressman Don Young, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Dan Sullivan will speak about federal legislation. Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, and Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodaik, will discuss state legislation.
In addition to these forums, there will be an Exhibitor Show. The event is being hosted by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce.
