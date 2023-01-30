When it comes to police work, Kodiak is not so different from the rest of the state, says Police Chief Tim Putney.
“The core issues have always been the same — Kodiak gets a taste of what all the other communities see,” said Putney, who recently was recognized for 20 years of service by City Manager Mike Tvenge.
That means Kodiak law enforcement officers have been dealing with more and more drug-related issues over the years, and hiring and retaining officers have been continuous challenges.
For instance, Kodiak started to see more heroin, oxycodone and crystal methamphetamine about a decade ago, according to previous Kodiak Daily Mirror reporting. And fentanyl use has become a bigger issue in the past couple of years.
So how has Putney led his troops to combat such problems?
Training and leadership top the list, followed by playing the hand you’re dealt.
The Kodiak Police Department completed 4,300 hours of training in the past year alone, which in some ways has helped compensate for the staffing shortage that has only gotten worse in the past few years.
“In the 20 years I’ve been here, there’s only been a couple of times and for a very short duration when we were fully staffed,” Putney said.
And, yet, Putney has been drawn to such challenges.
He moved to Kodiak with his family in 1999 when he was still in high school and has been in Kodiak ever since.
“I just always wanted to be a police officer growing up,” Putney said.
He got a position in corrections as a way of getting his foot in the door as an officer and to develop an understanding of the police department and to get training to continue his career in the police department.
“I enjoyed working with the police department,” Putney said. “Over the years the people have kind of turned over, but it’s always been a good group of people to work with.”
Patrol Sgt. Mike Sorter said he and Putney started together as patrol partners. “He’s a very level-headed guy, and he’s not quick to anger. He’s a ponderer. He really is a thinker, and that’s one of his most endearing qualities, especially as a leader.”
Patrol Sgt. Phillip Christman also said that Putney was level-headed. “I think he’s got a lot of heart in what he does.”
Putney said he is always looking for new challenges and opportunities, which eventually led to him becoming police chief in May 2018.
“Next thing I knew I was applying to be the police chief, and I’ve been here for 20 years now. It seems a little surreal,” Putney said. “I saw it as a good opportunity to serve the community and the Police Department at the same time. I care about everybody I work with here and everybody we work for in the community.”
Putney said he has had a very satisfying career, and he hopes to keep serving the community for the foreseeable future.
