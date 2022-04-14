This Kodiak Maritime Museum has a new exhibit on display at the Kodiak Island Brewing Co. This exhibit, “Water Haul,” showcases 11 sculptures made by Homer-based artist Catie Bursch. The art depicts the experiences that Bursch has had during her decades-long career fishing for salmon in Bristol Bay, said Executive Director of the Maritime Museum Toby Sullivan.
“They range from the hilarious to the most frightening times of my life,” Bursch’s artist statement said. “I love the lingo, phrases and common items known to Alaskan fishermen and am compelled to document them.”
A water haul is when a net or string of pots brings up nothing but water. To Bursch this is about more than just fishing, it’s about how, throughout her career, she has searched for drowned fishermen and has never been able to find a body, she wrote.
The title, “Water Haul,” also speaks to the disappearance of fish habitats all over the world and Bursch’s vision that, eventually, all nets and pots will bring up water hauls, she wrote in her press release.
“This exhibit really reverberated with me as a commercial fisherman on a lot of different levels. Part of it is the mortality aspect of the exhibit. I think most fishermen have lost someone they knew… and I think that some pieces in the exhibit speak to that,” Sullivan said. “But some of the pieces are sort of humorous.”
There are sculptures of toy skeletons having from the ceiling in soda bottles, fishing at the bottom of a barrel and in one piece, “Lower Units,” toy skeletons are holding phallic gear between their legs — something Bursch saw male fishermen frequently do out at sea to entertain themselves, she wrote in her statement.
“There are feelings, images and stories that have accumulated in me over the 35 years I have fished commercially. Some I have never spoken out loud. Some are told every year, ” Bursch wrote in her artist statement. “Specific incidents have been reduced in my mind to one or two scenes that stick with me. When I see these scenes in my mind’s eye, the emotions of that [moment, day or tide] come flooding back.”
The exhibit will remain in the Brewery — a fitting location, given the number of fishermen that frequent it — through the end of May, Sullivan said.
After the exhibit ends, part of it will remain in Kodiak. The Kodiak Area Native Association purchased five pieces of art in the exhibit and gave them to the Maritime Museum, said Sullivan.
