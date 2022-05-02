People from across the state flew into Kodiak on Friday to celebrate the retirement of former Fire Chief James Mullican, a 23-year veteran of the Kodiak Fire Department.
Mullican will be remembered by his dedication to Kodiak and how well he supported his firefighters, both during and after the action, said Frank Dorner, who took over Saturday as the department’s chief.
“It’s emotion, but at a certain point you need to draw a line,” Mullican said. “Enough is enough, and 23 years is too much, [but] it’s tough to exit.”
Mullican’s journey to the fire station began with his grandfather, who instilled the importance of service in him, he said.
When Mullican was a teenager, he would “play some tricks,” until his grandfather set him straight. After that, his grandfather told him to join the Coast Guard, where he served for 21 years, he said.
His time in the Coast Guard gave him the leadership skills and calm-under-pressure attitude he needed to succeed in his future career, he said. Mullican started volunteering as a firefighter in Kodiak shortly after he left the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard also instilled a mentality in Mullican that allowed him to “get the job done,” according Dave Billing, a former emergency medical technician for the Kodiak Fire Department and a veteran of the Coast Guard. Billings and Mullican both served in the Coast Guard in Kodiak during the same time period, but only met after Mullican started working with the fire department.
Billings flew in from Mat-Su to celebrate Mullican’s retirement.
After over 40 years of public service, Mullican is looking forward to spending time with his family and building an obstacle course for his dogs, he said.
He will be taking a lot of memories with him — both good and bad, Mullican said. There are times when he had to confront devastating fires, respond to drug overdoses and fear for the safety of his team, he said.
However, there is also the camaraderie with his fellow firefighters and even some good response calls: once, he helped deliver a baby, he said.
“To me it was a once-in-a-lifetime gift ... to bring life into the world,” Mullican said. He went on to say, “That was phenomenal.”
Even though he will be missed, the Kodiak Fire Department will continue to function as it has been for years, Dorner said.
One of Mulligan’s priorities while he was fire chief was supporting the firefighters, which included training them well.
Future firefighters will continue to be trained as well as possible, Dorner said. He will work toward training any new members of the department that come along, and making sure that the new fire hall will have the capabilities to adequately train future firefighters, he said.
The fire hall has been in the works for over a decade. The city of Kodiak dedicated the plot of land on 1240 Mill Bay Road as the future location of the fire hall on Wednesday. However, the city has yet to secure the full budget for the fire hall, although there are plans for the Alaska Legislature to give Kodiak $15 million for the fire hall, so long as Gov. Mike Dunleavy approves that spending, and the late Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, earmarked $7 million for the construction of the fire hall in the fiscal year 2022omnibus bill.
Dorner is not sure that he will serve as the fire chief in the upcoming fire hall, but he is working with the architectural firm that is designing the new hall, Wolf Architecture, Inc., to make sure that when the new fire hall is constructed, it will have adequate training facilities and will be able to stand the test of time, like the current fire hall has, he said.
“We’re not building a fire station for us today,” Dorner said. “The current station has, in some shape or form, been used by the city since 1940. We’re trying to make a structure for the community for the long run.”
