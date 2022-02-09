There are many ways for people to express themselves artistically in Kodiak, according to JoAnne Knight, the arts and culture coordinator at the Kodiak Island Borough School District.
The schools have arts clubs; the Kodiak Arts Council and the Alutiiq Museum teach workshops and art labs; and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife runs contests that encourage kids to take photos and draw pictures of wildlife. This is good, Knight said, because art is a powerful educational tool.
“For any level of learner, age 0 to 99, [art] connects to personal background, it connects to space, it connects to culture,” she said.
But there is more to art than the visual mediums. For people who are drawn to the written word, Fairbanks Arts is accepting entries for its 27th Statewide Poetry Contest until the end of the week. Poets of all ages can participate and will be judged in four divisions: elementary school, middle school, high school and adult.
“As a celebration of literary artistry, this contest aims to encourage, publicize, and reward the writing of high-quality poetry in Alaska,” a news release from Fairbanks Arts states.
The winners of the contest will receive a crash prize and will be invited to share their poetry in a virtual reading in April, as a celebration of National Poetry Month. The winners of the Elementary School and Middle School division will receive $50 for first place, $30 for second place and $15 for third place. In the High School Division, the first place winner will receive $100, the second place winner will get $50 and the third place winner will receive $25. In the Adult Division, the first place winner will receive $150, second place will receive $100 and the third place will receive $50.
Contestants can submit a maximum of four poems. All poems must meet the following requirements: original, unpublished work; they may not exceed 100 lines, excluding the title and spaces; the poems must be typed and submitted as a 8.5-inch by 11-inch PDF; the writers name must not be on the poem; and the file name for the poem must include the poem title and the submitter’s division.
Poems will be accepted until the end of the day on Friday. There is an entry fee. Adults must pay $4 per poem or $13 for four poems. Students in elementary, middle and high school must pay $3 per poem or $10 for four poems. If a class would like to submit 10 or more poems at a time, each poem will cost $1.
Poems can be submitted to bit.ly/3uBsLt0.fairbanksarts.org/2021/11/17/2022-statewide-poetry-contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.