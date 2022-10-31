Fish

ALEX APPELKodiak Daily Mirror

A fisherman works on a boat in St. Paul Harbor.

Kodiak can lay claim to Alaska’s largest crab fishery with the recent state announcement of a 5.8 million pound harvest of Tanner crabs set for 2023. 

An additional 1.1 million pounds from the Alaska Peninsula and 400,000 pounds at Chignik brings the Westward Region total to 7.3 million pounds of Tanners. 

