The state of Alaska is making progress in renewable energy investments, according to Gov. Mike Dunleavy. But despite these strides the state will continue to depend on oil and gas for energy and revenue. It also will continue to support the addition of more oil rigs across the state, including Cook Inlet.
“The race to renewables should be a rational race,” Dunleavy said. “It should be a race that incorporates carbon-based fuels for the near future, but with every successive year there’s no reason why we can’t have more and more renewables.”
Dunleavy says that the state will slowly, but surely, transition to renewable energy. As for when that will happen, it depends on when renewable energy technology catches up, he said. In the meantime, the state will continue to rely on oil and natural gas, he said.
The best way for the state to bolster the production of renewables is by using revenue from oil and gas to help fund development into renewable energy technology, he said.
This is already happening. Oil and natural gas revenue accounted for two-thirds of the state’s budget in 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Any money that the state invests into research and development of renewable energy is tied to that.
The state’s investments have borne fruit. In 2019, almost 30% of the state’s utility-scale electricity was from renewable sources, nine-tenths of which were from hydropower, according to the Energy Information Administration. But there is a long way to go before the state reduces its production of oil and gas.
In order for this to happen, it is critical for there to be some sort of funding to compensate for the money losses that will happen during the period of transitioning from an oil-and-gas based economy to one that relies more heavily on renewable energy, Dunleavy said. But that is not the state’s place, he said. What the state should do is provide more opportunities for companies looking to invest in renewables by leasing land and removing bureaucratic red tape, he said.
The state will not be reserving certain areas for renewable energy investment. Cook Inlet was pinpointed by Dunleavy as an ideal place for tidal-, wind- and geothermal energy. However, the state is currently looking to lease over 1 million acres in the inlet to be used for oil and gas production.
Until renewable energy can be sold at competitive prices, Dunleavy is adamant that the most environmentally-friendly course of action is for Alaska to continue to produce oil.
“When you’re shutting down oil development in the state of Alaska, you’re begging our neighbors just a couple miles away to produce more oil in the arctic with less environmental regulations than we have,” he said. “It makes no sense to anybody.”
There is more to the picture, according to Liz Mering, the advocacy specialist for Inletkeeper. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management estimates that there is a 19% chance that an oil spill will happen in the Cook Inlet rigs and oil could travel as far as Kodiak Island.
In addition to this, there is concern that the continued use of fossil fuels will impact fisheries and tourism in the area, according to Mering. The 2020 cod fishery in the Gulf of Alaska closed down, because of warming waters, which killed massive numbers of young cod, according to the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council. This ocean warming is because of climate change which the burning of fossil fuels contributes to, Mering said.
