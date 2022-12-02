The Alutiiq Museum staff has released the fourth edition of its popular book, “Alutiiq Traditions.”
The paperback provides accessible one-page lessons on Alutiiq culture, language and history, and is updated with current information and new topics, according to a statement from the Alutiiq Museum.
The book was originally developed around 2006 in response to visitor questions, said Alutiiq Museum Executive Director April Laktonen Counceller.
“Our staff found themselves answering similar questions from many people, especially in the museum’s early years,” Counceller said. “There were few accessible publications on Alutiiq heritage, and people were hungry to learn about everything from petroglyphs to hunting traditions.”
The fourth edition, released in November, features 13 new lessons. Some fill gaps in the coverage of cultural topics. Others focus on things such as fishing, a page on healers and shamans, and a discussion of naming practices. Other lessons reflect the museum’s effort to share the social and economic forces that have shaped the Alutiiq community, Counceller said.
“In the museum’s early years, we focused on teaching about Alutiiq culture, particularly our ancestors’ way of life,” Counceller said. “But we don’t just want to talk about the past. We want to provide a full and accurate view of recent history and illustrate how Alutiiq ways of living continue. That includes looking honestly at the colonial era.”
To that end, the book includes lessons on the history of Native education, the impacts of epidemics, blood quantum laws, repatriation, and the region’s tribes and Native corporations.
The book has been funded, in part, by grants from the Institute for Museum and Library Services and the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council. Copies may be purchased from the museum store or at alutiiqmuseum.org for $15.
The museum is distributing copies of Alutiiq Traditions to schools, libraries, tribes and community organizations, and is including pages from the publication in its traveling education boxes. Individual lessons may be downloaded for free from the publication page on the museum’s website: alutiiqmuseum.org/explore/publications
The Alutiiq Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing the history and culture of the Alutiiq, an Alaska Native tribal people.
