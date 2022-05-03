Courtesy Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Works
The M/V Kennicott arrived in Kodiak on Sunday — two days behind schedule — following delays in her repair work. Her overhaul was prolonged by shipping delays as well as unexpected gear failures that happened during her last two weeks in the shipyard, according to Sam Dapcevich, a public information officer with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Works. Despite this, the DOT spent approximately a million dollars less than the $4.3 million budgeted for the project, Dapcevich said.
