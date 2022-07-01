After decades of dedicating a career to community service, Pat Branson still remembers the first time she volunteered. A few days before Halloween, the young Branson — probably in the sixth grade — went door to door to collect money for a world children’s fund.
She was greeted with a lot of you-are-not-here-the-right-day type of comments. The humans on the other side of the door thought Branson was there to get an early jump on the Halloween candy. Instead, she was beginning a path toward helping others.
“I grew up in a family where you volunteered, and you gave back to the community,” Branson said. “I think when a person does that, it just adds to their way of life and benefits them as well what they are advocating and working for.”
Branson has danced to that beat from the moment she arrived on The Rock four decades ago, and for that, she has received one of the state’s highest honors.
Branson — mayor of the City of Kodiak and executive director of Senior Citizens of Kodiak — has been selected as an inductee into the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Joining Branson in the 10-member class is legendary Iditarod musher DeeDee Jonrowe and former Anchorage Daily News reporter Sheila Toomey, who shared in the newspaper’s 1989 Pulitzer Prize.
Branson isn’t the first lady from Kodiak to join the hall. Former City of Kodiak Mayor Carolyn Floyd (2012), Leah Peterson (2011) and Lydia Black (2009) are also in the elite club. Peterson taught in the village of Karluk for two years with the Bureau of Indian Affairs before moving to Anchorage in 1941 to finish her 42 years in education. Black was an anthropologist who spent the later parts of her life in Kodiak helping translate and catalog Russian archives. Floyd, who died earlier this year, was an iconic figure in Kodiak, serving as mayor for 18 years.
“It is a very big honor, and I am very humbled by it,” Branson said. “Lining myself up with other alumni of the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame is quite an honor. It is more than an honor. It is a culmination of work that is done in the community and with other people.”
Branson was nominated by her goddaughter, Olivia Pfeifer, an Anchorage grant writer and environmental consultant. Branson was then selected by the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame’s nine-member board of directors.
“My favorite quality of Pat is that she always makes time for others,” Pfeifer wrote in her nomination letter. “Whether someone wants to file a complaint or ask for advice, Pat listens patiently and responds thoughtfully. She’s been a trailblazer throughout her career and inspires many women in Kodiak to become involved in their community and beyond.”
On the same day Branson received news of her hall of fame nod, she learned that she was the recipient of the statewide 2022 Jay Rabinowitz Public Service Award from the Alaska Bar Association. She will receive that award on Oct. 26, a week after her Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame ceremony.
“It was a pretty uplifting day,” Branson said.
Branson’s path to the Emerald Isle started when she left Chicago because the Windy City was too cold for her. After a five-year detour in Portland, Oregon, where she met her husband Gordon Gould, Branson headed north. In looking for a new residency, Branson wanted a small town and Gould, who grew up on Lake Washington, wanted to live close to the water.
“We wanted an adventure, so we chose Kodiak,” Branson said.
Upon arrival on The Rock, Branson found employment at the library while editing papers for the National Marine Fisheries Service and doing freelance work for the Kodiak Daily Mirror. Soon after, she landed the executive director position at Senior Citizens of Kodiak. This August will mark her 34th year in that position.
When Branson started, the organization offered only two programs and had only two vehicles to run people around. Under her leadership, Senior Citizens of Kodiak has added home-delivered meals seven days a week, congregate meals five days a week, adult day care programs at Island Cove, a family caregiver program and the Kodiak Area Transit System.
“I remember at the beginning of the year, we would cross our fingers to make it through the end of the fiscal year with the funding that was available and having to make payroll and [pay] our bills,” Branson said. “We have grown to be a stably funded agency. … It is a little different flavor now than it was then. We are really a one-stop-shop for people who are 60 and over and those who want to remain in their own community.”
Before being elected mayor of Kodiak, Branson spent 12 years on the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly and two years on the Kodiak City Council.
During her tenure as mayor, the city has gained a new library and artificial turf baseball and football fields. A new fire station will be added to that list soon. She has also given a key to the city to singer Pitbull and helped Kodiak land a commercial for Czech Republic automobile company SKODA for their Kodiaq SUV.
“Clearly, public service is a natural fit for Mayor Branson, and she genuinely enjoys it and the opportunity to work with others to solve problems,” Pfeifer wrote. “Her work ethic, her ability to connect with others, and her thoughtful leadership has helped the community of Kodiak adapt to today’s needs and to prepare for its future.”
Branson has no thoughts of hanging it up and leaving Kodiak anytime soon.
“It’s a diverse sense of community. Living in a place where people take care of one another, that sense of community is there,” she said. “Plus, it is a beautiful place.”
