Kodiak saw 10.41 inches of precipitation in March, one of the highest amounts for March since the National Weather Service started keeping records in 1931.
That is more than twice the average amount of precipitation for the month of March since 1931, which is 4.52 inches, and the average amount of precipitation in the past 30 years, which is 5.03 inches, according to National Weather Service data. The only year that had more precipitation was 1998, when there was 12.73 inches of March precipitation.
There were several record-breaking rainy and snowy days in March. Toward the end of the month, a collision of cold northerly air into warm southerly air — something not uncommon for this time of year — caused a few of the record-breaking showers, the KDM reported. However, there is no single weather pattern that caused this much rain, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Adam Przepoira.
“It is a La Nina year which would be indicative of cooler and wetter conditions in our part of the world, but in terms of day to day you can have a La Nina year and you can have a below average amount of precipitation for the month,” Przepoira said. “[La Nina] doesn’t mean that day to day there will be rain.”
April also started with several rain and snow showers, however there was nothing record breaking as of Tuesday. There should be on-and-off rain through Friday, Przepoira forecasted on Wednesday.
