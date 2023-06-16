Registration for the fifth-annual Adjust Your Altitude hiking challenge sponsored by Discover Kodiak opened this week, with thousands of dollars worth of prizes on the line, including the grand prize of two round-trip tickets from Alaska Airlines.
Last year, 1,327 people participated in the AYA event, where hikers can choose one of two challenges: The traditional lineup for more experienced hikers, and the Foothills Edition for those just getting started.
The mountain selection for the traditional lineup remains the same: Heitman, Kashevaroff, Barometer, Pyramid, Sharatin, Monashka and North Sister. The Foothills Edition takes you to Old Womens Mountain, Gertrude Lake, Termination Point, Pyramid Shelf, Heitman Lake and Spruce Cape.
The contest starts July 1 and goes through Labor Day.
To compete, go to the Discover Kodiak office and pick up your $5 AYA Passport.
On each hike, take a photo that includes you, your passport, and the distinct background or benchmarker required. Check out Discover Kodiak’s website for exact details on photo requirements for each trail.
Finishing all seven summits between July 1 and Sept. 4 earns one entry in the drawing. Finishing seven summits in seven days or less qualifies you for five entries, and if you complete all seven summits in 24 hours or less you earn 10 entries. Last year, eight participants completed all seven summits in 24 hours or less, and 11 completed the summits in seven days or less.
When you post on Instagram with #ready2yetikodiak, #kodiakaya, and your personal participant number #23aya_ _ _ _, you are also eligible for weekly prizes such as Yeti tumblers, coolers and more.
But AYA isn’t just about the prizes and competition.
Sarah Nugent, mother of two, has been doing the Foothill Challenge with her 8-year-old son Kai and 13-year-old daughter Autumn since it was added.
“I love that it encourages my kids to get out and explore Kodiak,” Nugent said. And, besides the benefit of getting outside, “there’s also an added bonus, and I appreciate the sponsors that make this happen.”
Brock Simmons, the newly appointed executive director for Discover Kodiak, said: “I want to see residents participate in a healthy planned event that promotes physical activity and family time.”
Sabrina Hicks, the new director of member services at Discover Kodiak, said the goal for this year’s number of participants is 2,000. The AYA challenge has started drawing people to the island specifically to participate in this challenge, Hicks said.
