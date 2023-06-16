Discover Kodiak

Courtesy of Discover Kodiak

More than 1,300 people participated in last year’s Adjust Your Altitude Hiking Challenge. Discover Kodiak has opened registration for its fifth-annual challenge.

Registration for the fifth-annual Adjust Your Altitude hiking challenge sponsored by Discover Kodiak opened this week, with thousands of dollars worth of prizes on the line, including the grand prize of two round-trip tickets from Alaska Airlines.

Last year, 1,327 people participated in the AYA event, where hikers can choose one of two challenges: The traditional lineup for more experienced hikers, and the Foothills Edition for those just getting started.

