Chris Paulson has been named Kodiak’s new resident port agent for the Alaska Maritime Agencies, a company contracted to assist cruise ships with their visits to Kodiak.
The company occasionally wins contracts for other types of vessels and provides assistance for them as well.
“The Kodiak resident port agent is the person who provides the local knowledge and [helps] fix any problems that a foreign vessel may have...,” Paulson said in an interview with KDM. “It’s important to any ship that is going into an unfamiliar port that they have someone who knows the area.”
Paulson has been living in Kodiak off and on since 1998. He was in the Navy for 11 years and now has a family living with him in Kodiak. Paulson is also one of the recent appointments to the city of Kodiak’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
“I’m excited about this role,” Paulson said, referring to resident port agent. “It’s nice to be somewhere and introduce people to Kodiak. It’s nice to see people excited about being here.”
Nick Szabo left the position after working 12 years as Kodiak’s resident agent.
“I’ve very much enjoyed working with all of you and trust that you will give Chris the same support that was granted to me,” Szabo wrote in an email announcing the change.
Paulson found out about the position from a neighbor and his first day by himself was Monday.
“I was interested in it because I missed being involved in maritime,” Paulson said. “I haven’t been on a ship since 2017, so it was nice to get [back] on the ships.”
Szabo will still be working in the background to get Paulson adjusted to the position.
“I’m turning 80 this year, so it’s time to think about slowing down a little bit,” Szabo told KDM.
