The Borough Assembly decided to approve two contracts relating to renovations of elementary school buildings at its regular meeting on Monday. The Borough plans to sign a contract with Jensen Yorba Wall Architects for $64,560 to design a plan to replace the roof at Main Elementary School. The second contract is for Wolverine Supply, Inc. to replace the siding, windows and a few doors on the classroom side of North Star Elementary School. Wolverine Supply was budgeted $787,000 to carry out the renovations.
The roof of Main Elementary, which was installed in 1992 and made out of cedar shingles, is due for replacement. Although it is not currently leaking, there have been leaks in the past. Once the plan for the new roof is complete, it will be open for public comment. The hope is that the roof will be replaced before next winter, but construction will start only after funding has been secured.
Repairs on the North Star Elementary School began in 2020 when the siding on the gym side of the building was replaced, according to the agenda packet. Now the Borough approved a contract to renovate the classroom side of the building, which it hopes to be completed by Aug. 30. This project will be funded by money that had previously been given to the Kodiak Island Borough from the school district and money from a school bond that was passed years ago, but not entirely used.
Replacing the roof of Main Elementary School and fixing the windows and sidings of North Star Elementary School were two out of the three most pertinent capital improvement projects identified by the Kodiak Island Borough School District on Oct. 30, 2021. The Borough Assembly has not approved a contract for the replacement of Chiniak School’s water treatment system, which was at the top of the Board of Educations list of capital improvement projects back in October 2021.
At the Monday meeting, the Borough Assembly also approved a $124,500 contract with CRW Engineering Group LLC to update the saltwater disinfection system at the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center. For the past several years, the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center has been relying on a chlorination system to sanitize discharged saltwater, because the preferred ozonation system was not functioning.
Borough Manager Roxanne Murphy will be in charge of carrying out these contracts.
FISCAL BUDGET 2022
The Assembly voted to change the budget for the fiscal year of 2022 to account for revenues that went over budget, expenses that were not initially factored into the budget and funds that were moved between projects.
ASSEMBLY APPROVES
MAYORAL APPOINTMENTS
John Melin was appointed to the Architectural Review Board.
Mark Anderson was appointed to the Citizens Board of Equalization.
Christopher Paulson to a three year seat representing the City of Kodiak on the Planning and Zoning Committee. Paulson was recommended for the position by the city.
Katherine Irons was appointed to the Solid Waste Advisory Board.
Douglas Hogen was appointed as a Construction Business Representative to the Solid Waste Advisory Board.
Robert Williams was appointed as a Retail Business Representative to the Solid Waste Advisory Board.
Kent Cross was appointed to fill the seat representing the City on the Planning and Zoning Committee that was left vacant when Assemblyman Joe Delgado left the PNZ. Cross’s term expires in one year.
Linnea Johnson to a three year seat representing the Kodiak Island Borough on the Planning and Zoning Committee.
All of the appointees were approved unanimously, with the exception of Johnson. Assemblyman Scott Arndt expressed concern over Johnson’s appointment, because Johnson is a real estate developer. Even with his dissent, Johnson was appointed 5-1.
There is one vacancy each on the Architectural Review Board and the Citizens Board of Equalization. There are three vacancies on the Parks and Recreations Committee.
LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
The Borough Assembly advanced a motion to discuss creating a Land Acknowledgement Statement that will be read at the start of its meetings. Assembly Members expressed concern that the land acknowledgement statement which they are currently using is too long and difficult to correctly read out loud. Once in-person meetings resume, there will be public discussion on the topic.
