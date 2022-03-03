Girl Scout cookies are about to sell out on the island, according to the Girl Scout Service Unit Manager Megan Bravo.
The Girl Scouts’ cookie stash is already dwindling: There are only 35 boxes of Thin Mints, 35 boxes of Samoas, 12 boxes of Trefoils and the Girl Scouts are completely out of Adventurefuls, according to Bravo. There will be two booth sales this weekend, and if it is anything like the ones last Saturday and Sunday, the Kodiak cookie supply will run dry, Bravo said.
“We’re probably not getting any extra cookies here on the island,” Sarah Nugent said. “What we’ve got is what we’ve got. When we sell out, we sell out.”
Sarah is the mother of Kodiak’s top-cookie seller, Autumn.
The five troops on Kodiak have sold around 3,000 boxes of cookies, including pre-sales, according to Bravo. Believe it or not, this is less than the pre-pandemic sales, according to Nugent.
The pandemic has made it harder to market cookies, because it’s hard to go door-to-door in January, Autumn said. This year, Autumn sold over 800 boxes of cookies in pre-sale, which is less than her usual hustle, she said. In the past she has sold upwards of 1,000 boxes, she said.
Even though pre-sales were down, booth sales are through the roof, according to Bravo. This year they have been crazy, she said.
The Girl Scouts had booth sales outside of Safeway on Saturday and Sunday, each open from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, people were lining up before the sales opened, Bravo said. Both days, the Girl Scouts sold over 300 boxes, according to Bravo.
This rush is probably because of a fear of scarcity, Bravo said.
Unlike previous years, there are a finite number of cookies. Girl Scout cookies are yet another thing that have fallen victim to supply chain problems, according to Sarah.
There has been a shortage of Girl Scout cookies across the country. North Carolina, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia and the California Bay Area are a few of the many regions reporting cookie shortages. This is a stark contrast to last year, when there were over 200,000 million unsold boxes of Girl Scout cookies, according to the National Public Radio.
For Girl Scouts, this finite supply means that they earn less money to go towards volunteering or taking part in Encampment, the Palmer-based camping event for Alaskan Girl Scouts, according to Autumn.
Autumn was only able to go to Encampment once, during the summer of 2019, she said. While there she went camping, hunting and, of course, spent time with other Girl Scouts, she said. They sang songs, ate s’mores and gave each other nicknames, she said. Autumn has been crossing her fingers and saving her money with the hopes of going again this year, she said.
