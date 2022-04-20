It took almost a month, but the intentional fire that was set on Seabreeze Circle was finally extinguished on Saturday, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry’s Fire Officer Manager for Kodiak Howie Kent. The fire was started by AIM Maintenance, LLC, a local construction company, said Kent. AIM Maintenance was contracted to demolish a house, the KDM reported.
Despite allegedly violating multiple burning regulations, including ones that are meant to protect health and safety, AIM Maintenance has not been issued a citation from the Division of Forestry and may not be in the future, Kent said.
In the process of destroying the house, AIM Maintenance burned inorganic debris, left a fire unattended and did not have water on site, according to Kent. AIM Maintenance also tried to put out the fire by smothering it with dirt, which protects embers from water, Kent said.
Smoke, especially that which comes from inorganic matter, is toxic and inhaling it may contribute to respiratory problems and other health issues, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The Division of Forestry has cooperated with several groups on the island to put the fire out, including the Bayside Fire Department and AIM Maintenance, Kent said.
Matt Bell, who lives down the street from the property, experienced itchy eyes and coughing for weeks, because of the smoke, he said. The symptoms only stopped when the flames were put out.
Bell filed a complaint to the Division of Forestry. He is one of several residents to do so, Kent said.
The Division of Forestry tries not to issue citations if it can help it, Kent said. Instead, the division tries to work with the parties that violate regulations to rectify the situation and educate the guilty party on ways to proceed legally in the future. AIM Maintenance has been working well with the Division of Forestry and working to put out the flames, and proceed with future burnings legally.
Furthermore, AIM Maintenance is still working with the Division of Forestry to determine how to safely burn brush that is currently on the property, Kent said. Debris, even organic debris, cannot safely be burned on top of the current burn piles on the property.
Bell is not satisfied with this agreement.
“This has been ongoing for almost a month now. I think we’re well past the, ‘Hey, we’re trying to be nice to the company and the owner of the property,’” Bell said. “Why are we using taxpayer money to extinguish a fire that the maintenance or the owner should have been responsible for from the beginning?”
It’s not unusual for the Division of Forestry to intervene in fires on Kodiak, said Kent. The division is usually involved in several fires each year, however most of them are not related to intentional burning of debris. It’s more common for people to leave campfires unattended or be shooting through metal barrels and setting grass on fire.
The division has never had any problems with AIM Maintenance in the past, Kent said.
Neither AIM Maintenance nor the property owner could not be reached for comment.
Since mid-March, the Kodiak Island Borough has had plans to review its burn permits alongside the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, which oversees the Division of Forestry, the KDM reported. The decision to review burn permits was triggered by the number of complaints that the DEC received over the fire on Seabreeze, according to past reports.
At its Thursday meeting, the City Council approved a $207,000 contract with AIM Maintenance to install four Portland Loos downtown. City Manager Mike Tvenge could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.