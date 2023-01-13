Otto Vincent Massey is only a week old but already knows what he likes.
“He loves music,” said Otto’s mother, Jessica Massey. “It’s usually the thing that calms him right down if he gets fussy. Mostly Texas country and punk rock genres.”
Otto busted into this world at 3:54 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center. He was the first baby born in Kodiak in 2023.
With a due date of Dec. 29, Jessica and her husband, Daniel, thought they had a chance to give birth to the island’s first baby of the year but lost hope of obtaining that honor as each day passed.
“We were surprised that he was still the first, considering he wasn’t born until the sixth,” Jessica said.
Otto checked in at 10 pounds, 2.3 ounces and measured 20.25 inches long. He has a little light brown fuzz on the top of his head, while Jessica said the little man looks exactly like his father, Daniel.
“He is the spitting image of his dad, straight down to when Dan was a baby,” Jessica said. “His mom sent pictures, and they look almost exactly alike … He definitely takes after his dad.”
Otto is the couple’s first child, but fur siblings did welcome him home. The Coast Guard family has a 6-year-old black/lab mix named Troy and a 5-year-old boxer/Doberman mix named Lucy.
How did the couple decide on the name Otto?
“I just like the name,” Jessica said. “I wanted something vintage and that one kind of stuck.”
Jessica and Daniel are both in the Coast Guard and have been stationed in Kodiak for a year and a half. Daniel is a diesel mechanic on a cutter, while Jessica is a C-130 aircraft mechanic. They are both from Michigan and met at a festival in Texas in 2015. They got married four years later.
“We bonded through the fact that we were both Coast Guard and both of our mothers lived in the metro Detroit area,” Jessica said.
The couple now gets 12 weeks of maternity leave to get to know Otto and more of his likes and dislikes. Families from the Lower 48 are also expected to meet the new addition.
“They are all so excited,” Jessica said.
