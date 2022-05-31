Editor’s note: Bill Walker was one of two candidates in the gubernatorial race who came to Kodiak Crab Festival. There will be an article on the other candidate, Charlie Pierce, in Wednesday’s paper.
Crab Festival is a time for food, fun and, for some politicians, campaigning. Former Alaska governor and current candidate in the gubernatorial race Bill Walker and his running mate, Heidi Drygas, visited the island for three days during Crab Fest.
The purpose of the visit was to get to know as much about Kodiak, the people and their needs as possible, Walker said.
While here, the two visited the shipyard, Kodiak City Fire Hall and the new fire hall location, the Coast Guard base, kelp processing plants, among other things, Walker said. They also meet with City Mayor Pat Branson and leaders from the Coast Guard, Kodiak Area Native Association and the Filipino American Association.
Walker and Drygas saw a vibrant, resilient community with a lot of potential, which has been repeatedly let down by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, he said.
Walker pointed out Dunleavy’s budget cuts to public schools and the Alaska Marine Highway System as well as what he describes as a lack of competitiveness when it comes to fighting for federal infrastructure funding and his inaction on bycatch as ways that the current governor is failing to meet his constituents’ needs.
Walker grew up in Valdez and said he remembers a time when the Marine Highway System was thriving, he said. When he was a kid, the ferries were the “best restaurants in town,” he said.
Ferries were a place that people liked to be on and he wants to see that happen again, he said. Walker’s vision includes beyond adding live music to sailings and making ferries like an alternative to cruise ships, he said.
In order for the ferries to be restored to their former glory, Walker believes that the Marine Highway System must be removed from the purview of the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, he said. The Department of Transportation has a lot on their plate, he said. The DOT manages 257 airports, 839 bridges, and 5,600 miles of highway, both paved and unpaved, according to the DOT’s website. Instead of falling under this crammed umbrella, the Marine Highway System should exist on its own and be funded by endowment, Walker said.
“We need to think differently about the Marine Highway System,” Walker said. “There needs to be an opportunity to create and let it grow and we need to rebuild some vessels and we need to also make sure the decisions about the vessels are not made politically. They need to be made by the right people who understand the need, those that run the vessels need to be in the decision process… I think I know we can do it better and I know that the revenue will be there for that, we need a vision other than surviving another year.”
Infrastructure and education have also been held up for shallow reasons, he said.
Dunleavy has not prioritized funding schools in the way that he should, nor has he put enough effort into getting money to support and expand the infrastructure in Alaska, Walker said. When he was governor, he forward funded schools so they gained a sense of stability and could hire new teachers, he said. However, Walker isn’t sure about all of the things he can do to improve the Alaska school district, but it will be one of his top priorities and he will move around state resources to make it work, he said. Another priority of his would be getting the funding needed to support local infrastructure development in Alaska, Walker said.
Finally, there is the important, but sensitive, issue of bycatch, Walker said. If he is elected as governor, Walker will appoint people to the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council that will work cohesively to get things done, without closing any fisheries, he said. The state also needs to provide more funding to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to properly study bycatch, Walker said.
At the end of last year, Dunleavy assembled a Bycatch Review Task Force to look into the causes and impacts of bycatch in the state. Walker is not opposed to research groups, and he thinks that this task force may be productive, but it is one of many task forces and advisory boards that have been assembled over the years and it’s time something gets done.
