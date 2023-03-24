More than 60 people marched in downtown Kodiak Thursday as part of the Choose Respect March, which is designed to promote positive relationships and advocate against domestic and sexual violence. The march was pushed back a day after being postponed due to weather. The route was shortened because of snow still on the ground, but marchers still made their way through downtown.

Ellamy Tiller, outreach coordinator for Kodiak Women’s Resource & Crisis Center, was one of the lead organizers of the event. In an interview, she said: “We all want Kodiak to be a safe community where no one has to experience abuse, no one has to experience domestic violence, no one has to experience sexual assault.” 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.