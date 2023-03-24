More than 60 people marched in downtown Kodiak Thursday as part of the Choose Respect March, which is designed to promote positive relationships and advocate against domestic and sexual violence. The march was pushed back a day after being postponed due to weather. The route was shortened because of snow still on the ground, but marchers still made their way through downtown.
Ellamy Tiller, outreach coordinator for Kodiak Women’s Resource & Crisis Center, was one of the lead organizers of the event. In an interview, she said: “We all want Kodiak to be a safe community where no one has to experience abuse, no one has to experience domestic violence, no one has to experience sexual assault.”
This is the first time since 2019 that the event has been put on due to COVID, according to Tiller. The march began with a statewide initiative and has since become a local tradition.
“I really hope that people will feel safer to talk about these issues whether they’re experiencing it themselves or not…,” Tiller said. “There’s so much stigma around domestic and sexual violence and so many victims feel like they can’t tell anyone that they’re not safe.”
A total of 58% of women in Alaska have reported experiencing some form of domestic violence in their lifetime, based on statewide surveys from Alaska’s Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. Alaska Native women have reported rates of domestic violence up to 10 times higher than in the rest of the United States, according to the Indian Law Resource Center.
Accurate data for men and non-binary individuals in Alaska is not as available, according to Tiller. But Alaska’s Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault has reported about 30% of men experience some form of domestic violence. Kodiak has numbers similar to the rest of the state, according to Tiller.
“We live in Alaska; there’s a lot of isolated communities where people don’t know how to get help or they don’t feel like they can access help,” Tiller said.
The march was created by a partnership among Kodiak Area Native Association, the Kodiak Police Department, Kodiak Women’s Resource & Crisis Center, Alaska Department of Health, and the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak. Representatives from each group were able to come and give support.
The Kodiak Women’s Resource & Crisis Center offers a 24-hour crisis line at 907-486-3625 and emergency housing for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. In addition, a Kodiak teen crisis line is available for youth at 907-942-9015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.