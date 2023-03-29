Baranof Park

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The Lion Lee Franklin Memorial Playground at Baranof Park. 

The city of Kodiak caused an uproar recently when it started quietly removing the Lion Lee Franklin Memorial Playground from Baranof Park to make room for extra parking that will be used by the fire station replacement project and ice rink expansion.

The Kodiak Lions Club funded the building and restoration of the playground, with the last overhaul for the park coming about 20 years ago, according to longtime Lions Club member Jerimiah “Doc” Myers.

Tags

(1) comment

bettyodellkodiak

And many don’t vote, look at how few vote in local elections. People don’t trust government. The removal of this playground is a good example. So Baranof Park is NOT A place to go with small children. Terrible decision overall. Shame on the City.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.