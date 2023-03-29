The city of Kodiak caused an uproar recently when it started quietly removing the Lion Lee Franklin Memorial Playground from Baranof Park to make room for extra parking that will be used by the fire station replacement project and ice rink expansion.
The Kodiak Lions Club funded the building and restoration of the playground, with the last overhaul for the park coming about 20 years ago, according to longtime Lions Club member Jerimiah “Doc” Myers.
“We’re upset about it… . We were deleted for convenience,” Myers said in an interview with KDM. He said the Lions Club doesn’t believe the state of the equipment calls for the removal of the playground.
“I think the Lions would like to hear what their intentions are to remedy the lack of that park...,” Myers said. “It hasn’t needed a lot of maintenance because the quality of stuff we buy is usually top shelf. The stuff could have needed new paint, but no one said anything about it. If they were going to address this, I think it should be a public forum or meeting the people in the community, those who utilize it.”
The city didn’t make any known announcements about the playground’s future until Tuesday, when it issued a five-paragraph statement stating, in part: “Temporary removal of the Baranof Park playground increases the safety for our park users. We value your patronage and strive to provide a safe and enjoyable environment to all.”
The city does not plan to put a “temporary or new park” on the old site, according to a statement provided to the Kodiak Daily Mirror by the city of Kodiak in response to questions on this topic.
Meanwhile, the community continues to express its frustration not only about the need for more parking, but how it felt left out of the decision-making process.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, more than 100 people had gone to the “Friends of Kodiak” Facebook page to comment on Kathie Morin’s post asking what happened to the park.
Previous Kodiak Island Borough Assembly Member and Borough Mayor Dan Rohrer was among them: “Super sad to see the park go. To replace at another location with a similar-sized playground with contractors will exceed $500,000 and likely closer to $750,000, depending on site work. If the equipment hasn’t been ordered already then, we are likely talking next summer’s construction season. I have been opposed to enclosing the hockey rink since the beginning due to the ‘cost’ to the community to do so...”
Molly Odell wrote in the comments: “I am really curious about this! I never saw any notice that it was going to be dismantled, and several other parents I’ve talked to didn’t know either, and don’t know what the plan is.”
Added Samantha-Lynn Heglin: “So many of our childhood memories taken away without warning, this is actually really sad.”
Sara Loewen, in an interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror, said that she frequently utilizes the playground with her children and described learning about the removal of the playground as a “disappointing surprise.” Loewen said she felt that the lack of notice to residents who utilize the playground was unfortunate.
“If there’s any possible way — and I don’t know if it takes enough people voicing their concerns or if it’s too late — but I would love to see a way to not lose that space because it’s so centrally within walking distance for kids all around that area.”
Currently, the city does not have a finalized plan to relocate the Lions Club-donated playground. But it is working through the process, according to a statement. The playground will be relocated to a city owned property. At the present time, there is not funding for new equipment. The City Council will be presented with replacement options for the playground for Fiscal Year 2024, according to the statement. If approved, equipment could be purchased and installed as soon as spring of 2024, according to a statement.
The city currently has two large construction projects impacting Baranof Park. The ice rink’s construction is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2023, and work is scheduled to start on the fire station this summer.
The city of Kodiak is currently working with planners on site plans and landscape designs to present to the City Council following a public process through the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, according to a statement provided to KDM.
For two years, the city’s plan for the current playground has been to take down the equipment, according to a statement from the city. The city issued multiple public service announcements about Baranof Park access and utilized reader boards, according to a statement. But the first public service announcement regarding the playground wasn’t issued until Tuesday. The playground’s removal began last week.
“We should have done a better job of notifying the public, and we recognized this at our recent City Council meeting,” City Council Member John Whiddon wrote on Facebook. “We will do a better job of keeping the public informed in the future. Parks and [Recreation] is finalizing plans for a new and better playground with all new equipment. Notices and updates will be posted to keep everyone informed.”
Whiddon said he weighed in to be responsive to the public’s concerns. However, he pointed out that the City Council is not directing the dismantling of the playground at Baranof Park.
“From the council’s perspective, our commitment was to make sure that now that the park is being dismantled, information is provided to the public in a timely manner to inform them on where the alternate temporary park will be, which I believe will be in East Addition and what the timeline will be for the rebuilding of the park,” Whiddon said in an interview with KDM.
The city plans on using the Parks and Recreation’s website at www.city.kodiak.ak.us/parksrec and social media to provide public updates, according to a statement.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for April 11. Public comments can be sent to Parks and Recreations at their email address parkstaff@city.kodiak.ak.us or by calling 907-486-8665.
And many don’t vote, look at how few vote in local elections. People don’t trust government. The removal of this playground is a good example. So Baranof Park is NOT A place to go with small children. Terrible decision overall. Shame on the City.
