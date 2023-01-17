Welcome home, Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley.
The boat and crew returned to Coast Guard Base Kodiak on Thursday following a seven-month dry dock maintenance period in Seattle.
While in dry dock, the crew and contractors completed more than $6 million worth of repairs to the 52-year-old, 282 medium endurance cutter that has called Kodiak home since 1999.
When crewmembers were not directly involved in repairs, they took advantage of temporary duty training opportunities to gain technical proficiencies.
Crewmembers were sent to southern California to aid in migrant operations, supported scientific missions in the Arctic, and played a vital role in the Rim of the Pacific 2022 Naval Exercise, strengthening relationships with 33 partner nations.
The crew also attended advanced damage control schools hosted by Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington. Crewmembers were taught plugging, patching and dewatering techniques in the classroom and then went hands-on, applying their knowledge to simulated flooding in a wet trainer.
Firefighting tactics were also honed while combating real fires during two scenarios that mimicked plausible casualties on a cutter like the Alex Haley.
“I am incredibly proud of the crew’s accomplishments during this extended maintenance period,” said Cmdr. Brian Whisler, commanding officer of the Alex Haley. “The crew worked tirelessly to make significant material and aesthetic improvements to the cutter, which will have long-term benefits as we continue to prepare for future patrols in the Bering Sea. Seven months is a long time to be away from home, and we are thrilled to be reunited with our family, friends, and our Kodiak Community.”
Following its dry dock period, the Alex Haley will be able to continue operating as the Coast Guard’s primary asset in the Bering Sea with renewed and improved capabilities.
