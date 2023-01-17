230112-G-TR299-1001

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley returns to homeport at Coast Guard Base Kodiak following a seven-month dry dock maintenance period in Seattle. 

 Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray

Welcome home, Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley. 

The boat and crew returned to Coast Guard Base Kodiak on Thursday following a seven-month dry dock maintenance period in Seattle. 

