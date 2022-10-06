More than 100 homemade quilts will be on display Saturday at the Kodiak Bear Paw Quilters annual quilt show.
It’s the first show in two years for the club, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.
President and show chair Marylynn McFarland said this year’s show is called “Aurora Stars,” with quilts ranging in size from wall hangings to queen-sized. The show is set for 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Parish Gym, 2932 Mill Bay Road.
Most of the quilts in the show will be for sale, McFarland said. Attendees will vote on best small, medium and large quilts and Best of Show. McFarland said she hopes the show also encourages new members to the club, which numbers around 20 members. “Our people travel quite a lot, so our membership kind of ebbs and flows. We’re always open to new quilters.”
“Our people travel quite a lot, so our membership kind of ebbs and flows. We’re always open to new quilters,” she said.
One highlight is a raffle drawing for a large quilt created by club member Nancy Diemer. It’s a club tradition for last year’s best in show quilter to create next year’s raffle quilt. Nancy’s quilt is titled “Stars over Pasagshak” and reflects the beauty of her oceanside neighborhood.
“It’s got lots of different colors and symbolizes Pasagshak. Nancy lives out there and she knows what it’s like.” Tickets for the raffle are sold out, McFarland said.
Another highlight of the show is the almost-sold-out “Kodiak Men in Quilts 2023” beefcake calendar, with photos of 12 barely-clad men wrapped in quilts.
“We’ve got a doctor, we’ve got a pilot, a fisherman, a helicopter pilot, a UPS guy, a cowboy, an exercise guy and more,” said McFarland, who noted that if you want one — a calendar that is — you better hurry. Only 30 of 400 are left.
Proceeds from calendar sales and the raffle buy supplies and supports one of the club’s traditional service activities, providing quilts for various groups and individuals. Over the years the club has sewn comfort quilts for those who have experienced loss, Providence Elder House quilts, given to new residents in their favorite colors, Infusion Center quilts for those undergoing cancer treatment, quilts to families who homes are destroyed by fire and Quilts of Valor for veterans. “We also provide some to the ambulance crew in case they have to wrap somebody up,” McFarland said.
McFarland hopes the show encourages those who have been considering quilting as a hobby. There is always room for more at the club’s monthly meetings, on the second Sunday of the month at the Bayside Volunteer Fire Department, 4606 E. Rezanof Drive.
“We are a very organized, sophisticated group of women and we love to help each other and learn. If anyone is having a challenge, we all help. We are all full of advice,” McFarland said.
