Quilt

Courtesy of Marylynn McFarland

Nancy Diemer with her quilt “Stars Over Pasagshak” which is being raffled off Saturday at the annual Kodiak Bear Paw Quilters Quilt Show

More than 100 homemade quilts will be on display Saturday at the Kodiak Bear Paw Quilters annual quilt show.  

It’s the first show in two years for the club, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. 

