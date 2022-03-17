It has been three years since Chiniak resident Judy Aaron has been able to walk to Sequel Point.
She is getting fed up, she said.
In 2019, the culvert that served as a legal crossing point between Chiniak Highway to the path to Sequel Point washed away in a flood. Now, people in the area who are interested in reaching Sequel Point need to walk on a path outlined by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Aaron said.
However, the path is steep and difficult for people who are not adept at motorcycling and driving all-terrain vehicles to cross, Aaron said.
“I think it’s significantly depriving the community,” Aaron said. “You can’t get off the road unless you have a permit [because it’s owned by the Lesnoi Inc.] … but even if you were just walking and not stopping and picnicking, it was a way for people to walk out there on the road, there’s a ton of history out there. Now the only way to get out there is really rough for the elderly and extremely difficult for young children.”
Aaron has lived in Chiniak for eight years. Before the culvert washed away in a flood, she used to go to Sequel Point at least once a week in the summer for almost five years, she said. Since then, she has only gone to Sequel Point once.
Aaron, who is 53, walked to Sequel Point with a group of women who were older than her last summer, she said. The path was so steep they practically had to crawl up on their way to the beach, and some of the women she was with had to sit and slide down on their way back, Aaron said. She hasn’t tried walking to Sequel Point since.
There is a clear solution — there needs to be a bridge, according to Megan Marie, a habitat biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Even though the vision is clear, the problem is anything but simple.
There is a dispute over who is responsible for the land, Marie said. There are multiple stakeholders involved — including Lesnoi Inc., whose land borders the path to Sequel Point, the Kodiak Island Borough, the Alaska Department of Transportation, and the Department of Fish and Game — and none of them can agree on who is responsible for the bridge, Marie said. Until that can be figured out, construction will be stalled.
The meetings used to be organized by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, however, the USFW stopped arranging meetings when it became clear that the crossing was out of its jurisdiction, according to Marie.
The last time the group of stakeholders met was in January, she said.
