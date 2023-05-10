American Seafoods’ Chris Oliver, special advisor on government affairs for the world’s largest pollock producer, has been given a seat on the North Pacific Fishery Management Council.
The Seattle company holds the largest quota share of the $1 billion Alaska pollock fishery.
In a May 1 letter to the NPFMC, Barry Thom, executive director of the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission, announced that Oliver “will be joining the commission on June 1, 2023, and will be assuming the seat on the council on my behalf.”
“Mr. Oliver has extensive experience in the council process and will be a great asset to the commission and the NPFMC moving forward,” Thom wrote.
Oliver will replace Dave Hanson, who has been the alternate for the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission director’s seat on the council since 1988 and has held the role as parliamentarian.
Prior to Oliver’s start in 2021 as special advisor on government affairs for American Seafoods Co., he was appointed as head of NOAA Fisheries in 2017 by former President Donald Trump.
Before that, he worked for the North Pacific Fishery Management Council for more than 30 years as a biologist, deputy director and served as executive director for 16 years.
Oliver will be one of four non-voting members of the 15-member North Pacific Fishery Management Council. He also will be among five council members who represent pollock and other groundfish interests.
