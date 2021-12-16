A delayed response by Bayside Volunteer Fire Department firefighters to a false fire alarm at North Star Elementary School brought up a number of discussion points at Tuesday’s Fire Protection District No. 1 board meeting.
The issue started when the duty officer on watch couldn’t respond and the two firefighters who did could not access Bayside Fire Station’s engine bay, board Chairmain Richard Carstens said.
“For whatever reason, our duty officer could not make it and we had very limited response, but also very limited access to what we needed to respond,” Carstens said. “That kind of reverberated downhill because it brought the superintendent into the picture.”
Carstens said such events are rare.
“Being a longtime volunteer firefighter myself, I was once told by a very wise fire chief that regardless of a situation, a volunteer fire department will make darn well nearly virtually all their calls,” Cartserns said. “But there will be rare occurrences where we are going to have an issue … and something will fall through the cracks.”
Fire Protection Area No. 1 generally is the road system north and east of the Kodiak city limits out to the end of Monashka Bay Road. Bayside also responds to mutual aid requests from the city of Kodiak and other partner agencies.
Volunteer firefighters typically respond from their homes, heading to the station when called by dispatch and deploying to a scene.
Accessing Bayside Fire Station requires either a security access card, which volunteers didn’t have, and a combination door lock.
According to a memo from board member John Parker distributed to the board, two volunteer firefighters reported to Bayside following a callout.
“They could not get into the building because they did not have key cards to operate the locks,” Parker’s memo stated. “In addition, the two combination locks on two doors did not work.”
Parker later stated the two combination locks were frozen from the weather. Parker arrived at the station to provide access with his own key card, and the firefighters responded to North Star’s call.
Parker had told both firefighters to contact the school to make sure it was a “fire alarm mishap” or an actual fire. Parker also told them not to enter any building as they lacked proper gear but to ensure that all occupants had been evacuated if there was smoke or fire visible, and to contact other agencies for mutual aid.
Upon arrival, the principal of North Star informed the firefighters it had been a false alarm. The firefighters informed the dispatcher about the false alarm and returned to Bayside.
Parker on Tuesday said the delay may have been as long as 40 minutes, and was at another meeting when the call came in
“I came up here to Bayside to pick something up and there were two guys that came running into the building saying they couldn’t get into the station,” Parker said.
Carstens said the superintendent had to be called to North Star in the meantime to shut off the fire alarm.
“He was upset,” Carstens said. “The fact that there was a fire alarm at North Star, the only school in our district, and there was basically no response from a main officer at Bayside, I can totally understand being upset.
He added Bayside at the time of the incident was operating with only an interim chief who had a full time job as a federal fire department captain. On top of that, many volunteer firefighters have full time jobs as well.
Board member Craig Walton noted that delayed responses shouldn’t be a problem any longer now that the department has a full time fire chief, who started Monday
“What happens is the issue has been resolved and we learn from our mistakes and move on,” Walton said.
Board member Mike Dolph, another retired veteran firefighter, said Bayside’s crew are still volunteers.
“They have other duties, they all have other jobs and they respond as quickly as they can,” Dolph said. “Some live close by and can be here right away, but if the only ones that are available are ones that are working, they may have to make those adjustments.
He added that while the delay was unfortunate, “You have to remember that they are volunteers, they are not getting paid to be here all the time.”
Bayside volunteer firefighters are only paid a stipend, and only based upon their time active on scene.
“We have a chief now, and part of the issue has been rectified,” Dolph said.
Carstens added that duty officers, or those in charge during a shift, often can make the time to respond, “but for whatever reason it didn’t happen that time.”
Parker recommended that the new fire chief sit down with school district leadership about fire procedure.
“Schools have a pretty significant protocol on what to follow with fires,” Parker said. “I think it might be a good idea for our chief to sit down with the schools to go over those procedures.”
Carstens said Bayside does receive a lot of false alarms throughout the year.
“It doesn’t matter whether the supposed owner calls in or not about a false alarm, it is our responsibility to be able to respond to that location and make sure that call back was real and that there was not a real problem,” Carstens said.
LOCK SYSTEMS
Board members gave direction to their fire chief, Lee Finlayson, to speak with the Kodiak Island Borough about addressing the building’s lock systems.
“We have a number of security issues and a lot of them have to do with the lock systems,” Carstens said. One lock, he said, has had the same combination for 30 years, and the master combination code on two others isn’t known.
“We’ve never had the master code for those locks since our chief from seven years ago left,” Carstens said. “Those master codes left with him, and the only master code we have left is to the chief’s office itself.”
Carstens said while replacing locks is the Kodiak Island Borough’s responsibility, the board and the chief should be able to retain the list of master codes in the chief’s office “under lock and key so combinations can be periodically changed.”
Carstens said the key card system installed under former Chief Howard Rue “worked relatively well” with the exception that the department has fallen behind in issuing new ones.
“There are a number of volunteers that do not have swipe cards,” Carstens said. The borough, he added, has a strict procedure for issuing them. “Since half our volunteers don’t have those cards for the locks, we need to have a procedure for getting our volunteers those cards as soon as possible.”
Parker asked about whether there are combination locks installed that don’t freeze in extreme weather.
“We are dependent upon those locks being opened without a swipe card,” Parker said. “I think this last incident is what typifies what happens when we can’t access the building.”
Walton, who works as the city of Kodiak’s public works director, said no such lock systems exist.
“You can go out and buy a thousand dollar lock, but they are going to freeze up,” Walton said. “You get the right conditions, like if the wind blows the wrong direction, it starts raining and then the lock freezes at low temperatures. It doesn’t happen often … but I haven’t found a solution yet.”
The board directed the fire chief to work with the borough on upgrading the lock system.
