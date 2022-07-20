The Kodiak Island Borough School District board of education received updates on the district’s draft capital improvement project (or CIP) list, with a continued emphasis on the aging Peterson Elementary School.
The CIP list, the district’s prioritized major construction or maintenance concerns, needs to be submitted to the Department of Education and Early Development no later than September to be considered for any state funding in the next fiscal year.
The list doesn’t guarantee state funding, which is subject to the state board of education’s own scoring criteria, and ultimately legislative and governor’s approval.
Peterson Elementary has been a point of discussion for both the school district and the borough. While ranked fourth on the current list, the school board considers replacement of the school’s roof and HVAC system, and design specs are being considered at the borough level.
Superintendent Cyndy Mika said work on the $1.22 million Main Elementary roof replacement is already being done, third place on the current priority list. Mika said the district will submit a reimbursement claim to the state, as completed projects have a better chance of receiving funding.
A second project, replacement of North Star Elementary’s siding and windows, remains on hold “due to logistical reasons” of getting supplies to the island. But work will commence once the district receives the shipment.
‘NOT AGGRESSIVE ENOUGH’
Board member Duncan Fields said the district should be asking for more from the state and isn’t “asking for our proportional share.”
“I think we’re not being nearly as aggressive as we need to be as a district,” Fields said. “Looking at these dollar amounts [on our list], they’re very tepid compared to $300 million projects on the statewide range.”
Fields requested district staff to consider asking the state for $1.5 million to cover preliminary engineering design/cost needs assessment for a Peterson school replacement. He added it should be added
Peterson was built in 1947 and over the subsequent decades has seen building additions built on to it to accommodate growth close to Coast Guard Base and Air Station Kodiak. Aside from its age and infrastructure need, the school sits at or below the tsunami inundation zone.
Borough Assemblymember Scott Smiley said the borough is also reviewing a lot of the items, including reimbursement options.
“[Interim borough] manager Dave Conrad is saying we want shovel ready projects,” Smiley said. “This is something the district should coordinate with the borough about.”
Board president Julie Hill proposed holding a work session to further discuss the idea, without hashing out already discussed points.
She added any discussion should include the Coast Guard, as a majority of the students come from Coast Guard families.
Cmrd. Jessica Johnson, the board’s Coast Guard advisory member, agreed the Coast Guard should be part of the discussion. She added the Coast Guard anticipates two new fast response cutters being assigned, along with the potential 100 new families in the next few years.
Fields also said updated heating controls for the district’s various buildings should also be a priority, given the current cost of heating fuel and energy.
Mika said district staff will review and return with an updated list in August.
STAFF HIRES
The board also approved five new hires for elementary and secondary school teacher positions.
“Our HR department continues to fill vacant positions,” Mika said.
Mika told the board that the district is currently waiting for the completion of seven J1 visa applications for new hires coming from the Republic of the Philippines. Interviews are being scheduled in the next few weeks at the U.S Embassy in Manila, and will need to complete orientation in Anchorage. The new employees will be assigned to different positions in the school district.
Mika said the visa process is relatively new to the district, and without the visas, it would be hard pressed to recruit additional classroom teachers.
Recruiting continues to be a challenge, Mika said. She added other school districts in Alaska have similar issues.
“It is a hard staffing year this year,” Mika said. “Every superintendent I speak with is facing it as well, so we have to be very intentional with what we do.”
Background checks are still being processed for the Ouzinkie School primary and secondary teachers. Mika said it will need to continue its recruiting for a North Star Elementary teacher position after a prospective new hire withdrew a letter of intent.
Mika said the district is creating a Facebook teacher for retired teachers on-island, both as a support mechanism and as a hopeful long-term substitute teacher recruiting tool.
The board also approved:
• A $41,520 purchase order for Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, a professional development course of study for instructors of reading, spelling, and related language skill.
• A $427.68 reimbursement from the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development for the program fees paid for USDA foods in FY 2022.
Mika also reported the district will cover student school room material costs, such as notebooks and pencils, using CARES Act funding. Funding will be distributed to school buildings, she said, as individual sites already have a solid idea of what might be needed.
