Editor’s note: Publisher Kevin Bumgarner recently met with state Sen. Gary Stevens, a Republican from Kodiak. Excerpts from that interview follow.
Q: Your website touts the benefits of SB 33. Why is this piece of legislation so important?
A: When I first came to Kodiak in 1970 my family had a cannery here — a processing plant — so I managed that five years before I went to university. So I’m really close to the industry and concerned about the industry.
SB 33 was just signed by the governor. It’s a really important bill because what it does is give a tax credit to the processing industry when they buy new and innovative equipment.
We did it years ago when I was in the House. We passed something very similar for salmon and herring. That was very successful. That would be about 2002, and it really did change the salmon industry. They went into a lot more frozen fillets rather than canning everything. So it really did make a difference there.
That law expired. So this one that I got passed — Senate Bill 33 — also keeps salmon and herring but also adds pollock and black cod and cod.
I know it will work. It’s worked well in the past and it will work well now. One of the good things about it for Kodiak — not only will it bring the most modern equipment — but it will also bring up the price of fish themselves, so fishermen will benefit from it as well.
Q: Let’s shift to ferries. You said on your website, ‘We need to maintain the Alaska Marine Highway system. Undoubtedly, it will be smaller than in the past with fewer ships and voyages, but it is essential that service be dependable and maintained.’ Is there going to be less ferry access in years to come?
A: I don’t believe so for Kodiak. Kodiak is a good, solid user of the Marine Highway System. We’re building a replacement of the Tustumena. I mean it’s about to be built. It’s gone out for bids. So we’ll see how that turns out. I know it’s a very expensive thing to build a vessel a like that. The new ferry we’re talking about and the way we’ve asked it to be designed it will be faster, it will require less crew, it will be a drive-on, drive-off. So drive on one side and when you pull off you come off the other side. So it’s much more efficient. It takes less crew.
Our problem right now is we’ve got enough ferries to do the job. But we don’t have enough people to run the ferries. It’s a matter of manpower, womanpower. We’ve got to get beyond that and make sure that we are paying those people enough that they want the job. It is a tough job. You go out for a few days at a time. It’s a hard job in many ways.
Yeah, we need a dependable ferry. Kodiak will always be the mainstay of the ferry fleet. Well, I shouldn’t say that because southeastern uses it a lot, but they don’t need an ocean-going ferry like we do here.
Q: On the issue of revenue, you say on your website: ‘We must have an honest and long-term discussion on revenues. We can’t have it all.’ So I ask: How do you think the legislature did this year in having those discussions and creating a sustainable budget?
A: This year we did really well. It was a very good year for the state of Alaska for the legislature because the Permanent Fund had done really well. You realize that two-thirds of our revenue comes from the Permanent Fund now. It used to be all oil. But now two-thirds is from the Permanent Fund, which is remarkable to think about. If you’re planning for your life, when you see that your investments are making more money than what you earn from your salary, that’s an important time in life. That’s happened to us.
When [oil is] over a hundred dollars it is just smooth sailing for Alaskans. We did really well on revenue this year. But I got to tell you next year really has me worried. For the first time in years, the Permanent Fund has lost revenue. Its investments have gone 1.5% — something like that — under water. It’s an enormous issue for us. We have been taking, and legitimately I think, 5% of market value. We’d take 5% every year out of the Permanent Fund. Most large funds like that in the world do 4 or 5%. It doesn’t affect, normally, things. Because normally you expect a fund like that to make 5 to 10% a year. So when you are not making 5% but in fact losing 1-plus percent it’s a difficult time for us coming up. Also oil. Oil goes up. It goes down. I’ve seen it $120. I’ve seen it down to $50. So, what is it going to be in the future? I have no idea. No way to guess.
The revenues are extremely important to us. That’s how we pay for the services. We do not have an income tax or a sales tax. We don’t have a property tax.
I think the Golden Goose of Alaska money is the Permanent Fund. But right behind it is the oil industry and how important that is and how it’s paid the bills for so many years.
This is a very important question about what happens in the future and how do we pay a dividend? The dividend comes out of the profits of the Permanent Fund. What if it doesn’t make a profit? Will that dividend go down? Well, it certainly could.
I’ve heard other people who think that we need to have an income tax in order to pay a high dividend. I don’t think that’s really a good idea. I think most people would say, ‘Wait a minute. I like not having an income tax.’ I believe we can avoid that in the future, but we’ll see. Things are a little iffy right now based on revenues of the Permanent Fund and oil.
Q: You say on your website that, financially speaking, we can’t have it all. We can’t have the high dividend. We can’t do everything we’d like for universities or K-12 or transportation, or whatever. I met with Les Gara recently, the gubernatorial hopeful, and he said we could have it all if we got rid of the $1.2 billion in tax subsidies that we give to the oil industry. So I ask you: One, is that reasonable? Two, is that realistic?
A: Kevin, long before you were here, I was one of two senators who voted against the enormous tax advantage we gave the industry — the oil industry. I’m still against it. I think it’s too much. We need to revisit that. But we still need the industry. We don’t want to run them out of town. And it’s unlikely that they’ll ever leave anyway, but we want to make sure that they remain profitable or they’re not going to be a player here.
Myself and Senator Stedman were the only two Republican senators who voted against SB 21, which really gave this enormous advantage to the industry.
Q: How long ago was that?
A: It would have been 2005 or 6, something like that. It was really an important issue. It passed because two of the folks in the Senate who voted for it worked in the industry, worked for ConocoPhillips. I have nothing against Conoco. I really appreciate what they’ve done in many ways — the jobs they provide but also the revenue that comes into the state because of oil.
There’s no bogeyman out there. We have to work with the industry. At that time I was against Senate Bill 21. I still think that we give the oil industry too much credit. I think we need to pull back on that.
But I’m not sure that I’d agree with Les Gara, that you want to do away with that. You want to encourage the industry. You don’t want them to leave. It’s probably unlikely that they’d leave, but they could stop doing more wells and drilling more. We want to make sure there’s enough oil going through that pipeline to keep it working. You reach a point: At one point there was a million barrels going through that pipeline, now it’s down to under 200,000 barrels a day. You want to make sure there’s enough oil going through it to maintain that pipeline so it’s not so expensive.
I want to make sure we don’t punish the industry — that we make sure that we encourage them, keep them operating, but not give them quite so much credit as we do now.
Q: If everything can’t be funded to the amounts that all supporters would like to see, and we need to make tough choices, what would be your spending priorities?
A: That’s a good question. I think it reflects back on when Gov. Dunleavy was elected he slashed the budget just horrendously. K-12 was really hurt. The university was just decimated. The Marine Highway System was virtually eliminated. But the public rose up and said, ‘No. That’s too far. We want you to cut the budget. But we don’t want you to cut the stuff that’s important to us.’ So the governor backed down on that. He hasn’t tried to do that again.
Now we have a more reasonable budget this year. The university is getting some funding back, and they’re in a healthier position. K-12 is doing reasonably well. The Marine Highway is doing well as well.
So, ‘How do we prioritize?’ is what you’re saying. I believe what people have told me is public education is one of their highest priorities. They don’t want to see us cut back on that. They want to see us do a good job, and do it as inexpensively as possible, and not build palaces out there. And make sure our kids get a good education.
And I think we’re doing well in K-12 in many ways. I think K-12 is a priority. Certainly the Marine Highway is a priority. Fish & Game is a priority. So, you know, it depends on how you talk to.
Many people that I know say, ‘I want to have the biggest dividend that I can get.’
As a Republican, I have to say, ‘When did that become a priority of the Republican Party — to give away as much money as we can? Our job as government is to make sure it functions smoothly, that you have police protection and schools and all those sorts of things. I also want to do the most reasonable Permanent Fund Dividend we can do, but that’s going to fluctuate. We’ll see that going up and down.
Q: Your website says, ‘I support reducing our budget further. Nothing should be off the table, including health and social services and education. I believe there are substantial savings that can be made through tightening up our social services sector with the goal of a 5% cut. What could that look like?
A: We’ve always looked at what we can do and how effective things are. We have some departments that are more effective than others. I can’t really say at this point what I would cut. Dr. LeDoux has done a great job in the school district here. He does it with the minimal amount of funds. But there are some things that can be cut. Right now the local district and districts around the state are looking at accessibilities.
Your story in the paper today [Aug. 4] is they are looking at selling a couple of school buildings in the villages. When you reach that point it’s so sad — you don’t have 10 students — but the state stops funding us at that point. What you’re doing is balancing your budget in the school district or taking money away from other kids who may need it or keep a school here that is really no longer supported by the state.
I can’t tell you exactly where I would cut, but we’ve got to keep looking at it. And we have. We are always trying to find ways to reduce the budget. Social services — I’m really concerned about that — because people really need social services now. We have the highest suicide rate in the country. How do we solve that? It is through education. But it is also through making counselors available for people who are in desperate need.
Q: For the two years I’ve been here I’ve heard educators talk about how the cuts made to K-12 budgets are forcing families to move out of Alaska. What are the biggest challenges facing educators, and what should be the state’s role in helping create solutions?
A: I think the biggest challenge is finding teachers — qualified teachers. I have a bill that passed this year — the governor is about to sign it — which says that if you are a certificated teacher in any other state and you want to come to Alaska and take a job you can begin teaching immediately. And then you have about a year to take the Alaska qualifications. So that helps. We have Coast Guard people who are assigned to Kodiak and they come and their spouse is a teacher in another state. They want to work in our district and sometimes it takes three to six months to get permission to do that. This immediately solves that.
We are not turning out the number of teachers we need nationwide, and we are certainly not doing it in Alaska. I love the university. I taught 25 years with the university. I think it’s a really important part of our culture. But they have not done the job I expected them to do when it comes to teacher training.
We lost accreditation. They’re trying to make it work; they’re doing as good a job as they can. But it’s a terrible thing to have happened. I’ve been in universities all my life, and the loss of accreditation is something that just does not happen. It’s a very long process. The president of the university is a wonderful guy named Dr. Johnson, but he was not aware that they were on the verge of losing accreditation. Suddenly it happened.
The University of Alaska needs to be one of the main suppliers of teachers. Right now, the lion’s share of our teachers come from outside of Alaska.
It’s a good job. It’s a well-paying job. I think we need to probably pay the teachers more. We should be able to go out to the villages and Kodiak and say, ‘Listen, you want a good job? A satisfying job? Think about becoming a teacher. We’ve got a program at University of Alaska —Kodiak College can help you out — then you finish your degree at the University of Alaska in Anchorage and you become a full-fledged teacher.’ I think we need to do a much better job at the university of recruiting teachers and training teachers.
Q: When you look at the last legislative session, what is the piece of legislation that you introduced that you’ve most satisfied with?
A: I think it’s SB 33 — the fisheries issue that really will take the industry forward. But also education issues are very important to me as well. That really has been my primary focus for the last 22 years — fisheries and education.
In fact, that’s interesting that you brought that up. I had more bills passed this year than any other legislator — eight bills. Never happens. Eight bills passed. We’ve got two that didn’t pass, and we’ll work on next year. It’s pretty remarkable. When somebody says, ‘Well, what have you been doing?’ We’ve done eight major bills that all have an impact either on the fishing industry or K-12 or the University of Alaska. All important bills.
Q: When you look back at your career, what’s the piece of legislation that you think has benefited your district the most?
A: The bill that has the potential to be the most important is the Reads Act. The Reads Act is the idea that every child should be able to read at level by the end of third grade.
Now that was my bill for three years. But we couldn’t get it passed. We talked to Sen. Begich and he wanted to take over the bill and that’s fine. It doesn’t make any difference who gets credit as long as good things happen.
That has the potential of having the greatest impact of anything I can think of that I’ve done in 23 years — to really make sure that every child can read.
Q: What’s the failed piece of legislation you introduced that most frustrates or disappoints you?
A: The bill that didn’t quite make it — it made it to the floor of the House — and it would have required the university to work with school districts to make sure that every kid in Alaska could take college credit while they’re in high school.
What happens to a bill — if it has a big-enough title — you can add things to it on the floor. We had passed that bill in the Senate. It went to the House and somebody had a couple of bills they wanted to tack on. They did. And that just overwhelmed it, and it died.
Q: You have two fellow Republican challengers this year. What would you want voters to know about how you’re different from Walter Jones or Heath Smith?
A: Look at the results of what I’ve accomplished so far and will accomplish in the future, passing more bills than any other legislator this year — eight bills. Getting for Kodiak and my district the things that they need. I got [funding for the new Kodiak] fire hall in the budget. Worked hard on that. I’ve been in leadership of the Senate for over 10 years, so that’s really important to know that you are a part of working with the governor, working with the House of Representatives, making sure that things are moving as they should through the session. Keeping some reasonable control over what happens.
Some of the things that I think you say you can accomplish is saying no. And we do that on a regular basis. We’ve stopped things from happening that could have been quite damaging.
I guess if I wasn’t doing my job — if I wasn’t passing eight pieces of legislation; if I wasn’t getting things in the budget that your community needs; if I wasn’t providing the leadership that I have provided as president of the Senate and majority leader and rules chair over those years — then that’s the time to replace me.
I would posit that this is not the time to replace me because I think I will continue to be as effective as I have been in the past.
