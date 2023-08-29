Ten Kodiak Island Alaska Natives are listed in the Alaska Department of Public Safety’s first-ever Missing Indigenous Persons Report.
The report provides basic data on missing persons in Alaska that are Alaska Native, American Indian, or of unknown origin in the Alaska Public Safety Information Network, according to a press release by the agency.
The information is already public, but the new report, which will come out quarterly, lists the circumstances surrounding each of the 280 cases of missing indigenous persons statewide, some dating back to the 1960s.
The oldest Kodiak case goes back to 1972.
State Department of Public Safety and Anchorage Police Department reviewers categorized the circumstances of each case as suspicious, not suspicious or environmental. Environmental cases include boating mishaps or commercial fishing accidents, plane crashes or disappearances in the wild.
The 10 Kodiak Island cases — nine men and one woman — are listed as environmental.
The disappearances reported on by the Kodiak Daily Mirror were reported as lost at sea.
According to Daily Mirror archives, Phillip Balluta, Emanual Charlinga and Robin Squartsoff were lost in a skiff trying to get from Ouzinkie to Kodiak in April 1992. A search conducted by local residents found no trace of the three or their skiff. Seas were 6 to 9 feet off Spruce Cape on the day they disappeared.
Dennis Frye was a deckhand on the trawler Ocean Hope 2, which sank in Shelikof Strait in March 1989 (along with non-native Kodiak crewmember Dan Tullar).
Alex Inga was listed as missing in December 1974 after he and his father’s skiff was found overturned off Old Harbor. The body of father Alex Inga Sr. was found by the crew of a fishing boat.
Josias Luna went missing when the crabber Big Valley went down west of St. Paul in January 2005, and Melvin Torsen disappeared in the 1972 sinking of the fishing boat Cape Addington.
The disappearances of Julia Strettinger in 1985 and Eugene Naumoff in 1998 were not covered in the Daily Mirror.
Surprisingly, former Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and Kodiak Area Native Association leader Andy Teuber’s case is not in the report, although state troopers say Teuber disappeared in a 2021 Shelikof Strait helicopter crash while flying from Anchorage to Kodiak. He is listed as an indigenous person in the Alaska Missing Persons Clearinghouse.
State Troopers Communications Director Austin McDaniel said state data analysts are trying to figure out why Teuber wasn’t included in the report. “We’re taking a look at what happened with this specific entry,” McDaniel wrote in an email to KDM.
Although in some cases it’s been decades since the Kodiak Natives in the report went missing, and most are presumed dead, their names remain on the Missing Indigenous Persons Report because they disappeared without a trace.
“They are still listed as missing until we recover identifiable remains,” Clearinghouse Manager Malia Miller told the KDM.
Alaska judges or magistrates can issue a presumptive death certificate upon family request after officials are convinced that a missing person is dead. A presumptive death certificate can be corrected or removed if the body of the person is found or if a person is later discovered to be alive.
The list of missing indigenous people was created by the Alaska Missing Persons Clearinghouse after Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy launched the “People First Initiative.”
The Missing Indigenous Persons Report was created to spotlight statistics that show Alaska Natives and American Indians are murdered or go missing at rates higher than any ethnic or racial group in the United States.
