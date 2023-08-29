Ten Kodiak Island Alaska Natives are listed in the Alaska Department of Public Safety’s first-ever Missing Indigenous Persons Report. 

The report provides basic data on missing persons in Alaska that are Alaska Native, American Indian, or of unknown origin in the Alaska Public Safety Information Network, according to a press release by the agency. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.