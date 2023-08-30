An August surge of pink salmon made Kodiak Island’s 2023 season surpass the previous year. But the run has a way to go to meet projections, as humpies plug local sportfishing holes on their way upriver.
As of Monday, the seine fleet turned in approximately 22.1 million pinks in Kodiak’s primary management areas, special harvest areas and cost recovery fisheries.
Alaska Department of Fish and Game predicted a total 2023 run of 26.2 million pinks for Kodiak. Kodiak seiners and setnetters landed 15.2 million pinks last year.
Kodiak’s late summer coho run has yet to finish completely. ADFG noted Monday that 171,249 cohos have been landed. That far surpasses last summer’s even-year total of 88,000 and is approximately 55% of this season’s projected run with a few weeks to go to the end.
Duck, Izhut and Kitoi Bays are Kodiak’s leading pink production areas. To date, 9.2 million pinks have been landed on Northeast Afognak Island. That’s approximately 41 percent of the total Kodiak catch.
Fishermen have caught about 1.2 million sockeye in the Karluk District between Karluk Point and Cape Paramanof on Afognak Island. That’s about 60 percent of the total harvest for reds in Kodiak.
Kodiak’s commercial fleet has already caught more than season projected harvests of chum and chinook salmon.
But not all the news has been good for Kodiak fishermen. The strong harvest has resulted in low prices and a decision by some processors to stop purchasing fish altogether.
In early August, Kodiak’s largest salmon buyer announced it was cutting back on prices and pulling the plug on the Kodiak season in three weeks.
Seattle-based Trident Seafoods said it was cutting its ex-vessel price on chum salmon to 20 cents per pound, lowering pink salmon prices an unspecified amount, and halting salmon purchases statewide (except in Petersburg and Cordova) effective Sept. 1.
In addition, the company will not participate in Puget Sound or Alaska fall salmon fisheries.
Trident is citing a glut of salmon still in warehouses in the U.S. and overseas, in part from 2022’s record catch, and a huge Russian catch of pink salmon sold at bargain prices worldwide for the changes.
Here are the Kodiak Harvest Area salmon catch totals by species through Monday, as reported by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, followed by the 2022 total catch, and by the 2023 season projection.
— Pinks: 22.1 million (15.5 million caught in 2022) (26.2 million projected for 2023)
— Reds: 2.04 million (2.4 million) (1.8 million)
— Chum: 824,458 (550,000) (456,800)
— Cohos: 171,249 (88,000) (379,700)
— Chinook: 8,885 (11,000) (8,000)
