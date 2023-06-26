Harbor

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Fishing vessels fill St. Paul Harbor in January in Kodiak.

Kodiak City Council members spent more than an hour debating the latest plans for the St. Herman Harbor permitting proposal from PND Engineers at last Tuesday’s work session.

The conversation centered around three main themes: How quickly to get started with permitting when questions about the process still remain; concerns about whether to use PND; and the importance of seeking public input.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.