Kodiak City Council members spent more than an hour debating the latest plans for the St. Herman Harbor permitting proposal from PND Engineers at last Tuesday’s work session.
The conversation centered around three main themes: How quickly to get started with permitting when questions about the process still remain; concerns about whether to use PND; and the importance of seeking public input.
PND officials did not speak at the meeting, but the council made reference to the Anchorage-based company’s documents that refer to the proposed scope of the project.
Council member Richard Walker expressed concern about what he called the order of the project, based on those documents. PND documents, for instance, say that selection of the contracting method does not have to be determined at this time, but the company wants to prepare a design that determines the layout of the harbor floats.
“Well, that requires [knowing] where you’re going to put the piles,” Walker said. “That also requires [knowing] the size of floats. It doesn’t make any sense to me. It’s like we’re getting ahead of this process until we know what size of floats.
“I do agree with the urgency moving forward, but we don’t need to be in a hurry to make a bad decision,” Walker said.
Council member Charlie Davidson was among those who expressed a more practical concern about moving forward with the project as quickly as possible.
“If we don’t mitigate this and pass this thing, we’re going to lose out,” he said. “Because there’s only X amount of dollars in that port development fund. And if we’re standing in line waiting to get the best deal, and in the meantime all these people are going ahead of us because they’re ready to move on, we’ll lose out for another year or two.”
Like other council members, Terry Haines expressed concern about the process.
“I guess my question would be: How much of a chicken-and-the-egg quandary are we talking about?” Haines said. “We’re talking about, ‘We’ve got to get a permit for X amount of pilings put in at X places when we don’t even have the design yet.’”
Another part of the Council’s conversation centered around PND’s involvement in the project.
“Every comment that I’ve had about this has not supported the PND involvement of this design,” Walker said, referring to conversations with the previous two harbormasters. He also said the Council needed to make sure it gets feedback from the Port and Harbors Advisory Board.
Dave Johnson, the current harbormaster, said: “The audience I personally feel like we owe it to support are the younger captains who are getting started and have been on the [mooring] waitlist for three or four years.”
Johnson said 113 boats were on that list as of June 13.
Council member John Whiddon quickly brought the conversation back to the role of PND in the project.
“I think, at least to me based on past conversations and pretty robust discussions around the table up here, in some ways there’s a loss of confidence in PND,” Whiddon said. “Not that they’re not capable. Not because they’re not recognized as being superior marine architects. The perception is that Kodiak is being viewed as a cash cow and something that just rolls over contract to contract. … I’d like to hear from them that they are committed to doing the very best they can do for us. We get the absolute best value, best design.”
PND is not guaranteed to receive the final contract on the harbor design. But if the City Council wants to put the permitting contract back out for bid it is likely to be another three or four months before it would have a proposal to evaluate against the current one, according to City Manager Mike Tvenge.
Council members also stressed the importance of getting widespread input at various stages of the harbor project, which Mayor Pat Branson summed up this way.
“I think stakeholder information shouldn’t be No. 3 [as it is in PND’s current proposal],” Branson said. “I think it should be up the chain. Why not get input from people who actually use the docks? And public input would certainly have to come in again [as the project progresses].”
Last week’s discussion was part of a City Council work session where no action can be taken, but four Council members did indicate their preference in letting staff know they were ready to move forward with the permitting process.
