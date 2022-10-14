MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and Hercules C-130J crews from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak flew almost 500 miles last week to medevac a crew member from a freighter in the Gulf of Alaska.
The 229-foot bulk carrier Palona was enroute from South Korea to Astoria, Wash., on Oct. 3 when the ship emailed the Coast Guard’s Anchorage Command Center at 5:25 a.m. to report that a 41-year-old was having stomach pain and other medical complications.
Coast Guard spokesperson Kip Ladlow said the Command Center instructed the Palona to head for Kodiak so it could get safely within the 700-mile range of Kodiak’s MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters.
“On long-range medical missions we have to have the ship get close enough for us to safely deploy our assets,” Ladlow said. “We need plenty of gas to make sure we have enough time to deal with anything that can come up.”
It took about 36 hours for the Palona to change course and get in place for the Coast Guard to launch a helicopter medevac mission. The crew left Base Kodiak at 5:35 p.m. on Oct. 4.
The C-130J followed three-and-a-half hours later to be on scene as the sick crewman was hoisted from the deck of the Palona to the helicopter.
Matthew Barnaby, a watchstander at the Anchorage Command Center, said the C-130J was launched to protect the Jayhawk’s crew.
“Having a secondary aircraft assist in a medical evacuation like this is a common procedure in the Coast Guard. [It] reduces the risk during operations conducted so far offshore. The C-130J aircrew provided a communications platform while the MH-60 aircrew conducted the hoist and transfer of the patient. In the event of an emergency, the C-130J crew would be on scene to provide lifesaving rescue equipment,” Barnaby said.
It took until 12:50 a.m. to get back to Base Kodiak, where the Palona crewman was transferred to a LifeMed crew and flown to Anchorage for treatment.
