Gara, Walker set different tones at Fisheries Debate

Gubernatorial candidates Les Gara and Bill Walker highlighted different issues during Monday night’s fisheries debate in Kodiak, while also taking aim at Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who chose not to attend the event.
Gara took the hour-long fisheries debate opportunity, hosted by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce and broadcast live on KMXT-FM, to express the need to do something about bycatch. Walker, meanwhile, spoke often about using the best data and “defaulting to science” on a variety of topics.
When asked what fisheries-related laws or regulations he would repeal as governor and, separately, the fisheries issues he would prioritize, Gara’s answers each time were tied to bycatch.
“I would do something very different than Gov. Dunleavy has done,” Gara said. “We do have a majority of seats on the [North Pacific Fishery Management Council], and you would indirectly change policy by having people who would take a serious look at bycatch.”
The very next question was: As governor, are there any fisheries issues you would prioritize and be particularly interested in?
Once again, Gara came back to bycatch.
“Bycatch has to be addressed in a rationale way, and I will try to look for thoughtful people who take a look at how you can scale back the amount of bycatch that you especially see in the Bering Sea,” Gara said.
Debate organizers then prefaced a question about bycatch by referencing Gov. Dunleavy’s Alaska Bycatch Taskforce.
Gara’s response: “Let’s just be clear. That taskforce that Gov. Dunleavy put together is powerless, and he put it together so that its recommendations would come out after the legislative session was over so they couldn’t do anything with it.”
[The Kodiak Daily Mirror reached out to Gov. Dunleavy’s campaign staff Monday night via his re-election website but got no response.]
Walker was equally unimpressed with the taskforce.
“All too often a task force is used to avoid making a decision,” Walker said. “And I’m not trying to demean the taskforce that is out there. There are some good people on that taskforce. But I’m always a little suspect on the eve of elections [when] there’s a series of task forces.
“Every time you turn around there is another taskforce,” Walker continued. “I want a ‘do force.’ I want decisions made. I like the idea of it being a year-round [effort], not just it’s going to expire in November. [Bycatch] is not going to expire in November.”
When Walker was asked what his definition of a balanced Alaska Board of Fisheries would be, Walker started to drive home his theme of research, science and data. His “balanced board” definition, for instance, is “one that is based on making decisions upon science.”
When Walker was talking about prioritizing the Fish & Game budget, he said: “We need the best available information in making the decisions. We need the best available research. Scientific data is what is needed, [not making sure] critical contributors who made the biggest contribution to a campaign have a greater say in fisheries management. I’m all about science.”
When asked how the state can prepare for potential declines in fisheries due to global warming, Walker once again referenced his science theme: “You have to prepare yourself with science. … Some people would say we know more about the backside of the moon than we know about the oceans in Alaska, and I think that’s correct.”
Their differing approaches to the fisheries debate do not indicate that Gara thinks science is unimportant or Walker doesn’t think bycatch is an issue. But in a campaign where Gara and Walker line up on a lot of important issues, the distinction in their approaches was worth noting.
There was no distinction, however, when it came to how the candidates spoke of Dunleavy, the leading vote getter in Alaska’s Aug. 16 open primary.
Gara referenced “this current governor” several times, each time stressing the need for politics to be taken out of fish.
Walker’s most stinging reference to Dunleavy came near the end of the debate, when the former governor was referencing what he considered to be the current governor’s lack of pursuit of money in the federal infrastructure bill.
“The bipartisan infrastructure bill is a transformational opportunity for Alaska like we’ve never seen,” Walker said. “I liken it to the Alcan Highway and the building of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline. … You gotta want it. You’ve got to go after it aggressively. … This government won’t even talk about it. He did not even talk about it during the state of the state.”
The U.S. House and U.S. Senate Fisheries Debates are Tuesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium. Seating is available at no cost, and the events will be broadcast live on KMXT-FM and made available on public radio stations around the state. The events will also be streamed via Zoom and Facebook Live.
