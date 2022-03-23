The Rasmuson Foundation has left marks all over Kodiak. The foundation has donated money to support local organizations such as St. Mary’s Parish’s Marian Center, the Kodiak Library, Kodiak Community Health Center, the Friends of Baranof Park and more.
All of these contributions happened under the leadership of the Rasmuson Founation’s chief executive officer, Diane Kaplan.
On Monday, the Rasmuson Foundation announced that Kaplan will step down from her position in early 2023.
“There are some professional and personal pursuits I’ve put off for years,” Kaplan said in a news release. “I’m committed to give the board time to do a thorough search and have a smooth transition. There’s never been a perfect time to leave, especially when you love the organization you work for and the people you work with.”
Kaplan had been with the foundation for 26 years.
“She’s really had a lasting impact on Alaska, especially the smaller rural communities,” Kodiak City Mayor Pat Branson said. Branson also is executive director of the the Senior Center. “She assisted in bringing much needed funds for sustainable living in those communities.”
Branson and Kaplan have a long history of working together. They first met decades ago, when Branson was a member of the Alaska Public Broadcast Commission and Kaplan was the director of Alaska Public Radio. The two stayed in touch after they both left public radio.
Under Kaplan’s watch, the Rasmuson Foundation donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Senior Center and has contributed to capital improvement projects across the city, according to Branson.
“It’s an incredible organization, it really is,” Monte Hawver, the executive director of Brother Francis Shelter said. He went on to say, “There’s other foundations, good ones, that do some work here, but for a foundation of that size and magnitude that focuses solely on Alaska is a huge blessing and it’s quite frankly hard to put into the word the value of that.”
One program that Kaplan prioritized was a sabbatical program for the directors of nonprofits, Branson said. She was one of the many people who benefitted from the program — Branson was able to spend three months in Spain through the support of the foundation, which was something that she found meaningful and refreshing.
“The idea [for the sabbatical] was to give people that had been in the nonprofit sector as an executive director a break hoping to renew their enthusiasm,” Hawver said. “Less than a month after I got back, I came up with the idea of expanding the shelter.”
To Hawver, it is proof that the sabbatical system worked. The expansion — which was funded in part by the Rasmuson Foundation — allowed the shelter to build more offices and start offering rent and mortgage relief assistance, he said. He credits the idea, as well as the longevity of his career, to the sabbatical he was able to take. There are many more contributions that the Rasmuson Foundation made to Kodiak and that Kaplan was directly involved in, he said.
“She built the foundation,” Hawver said. “[She] took it from where it started to to where it is at now, as the powerhouse in Alaska.”
The Rasmuson Foundation plans to choose a successor for Kaplan by the end of the year.
