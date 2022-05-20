Scientists from the international ocean conservation group Oceana will leave Kodiak today for an eight-day expedition around the island to study the seafloor.
“Kodiak, of course, is the core of the Gulf of Alaska fisheries,” said Jon Warrenchuck, senior scientist and campaign manager for the expedition. “It’s a major fishing port … because of the important habitats all around Kodiak.”
Warrenchuck has been studying Alaska waters for over 20 years and has experience in advocating for management policy.
The goal of Oceana is to have the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council adopt a “freeze the footprint” policy, which would stop the expansion of areas that can be trawled, Oceana Deputy Vice President Susan Murray said.
There will be eight people with Oceana on board the research charter, as well as the crew of the vessel, Murray said. Researchers will take photos of the conditions of coral, sponges and other sea life at the bottom of the ocean floor using remotely operated vehicles, said War- renchuck.
The team will try to identify regions where coral and sponges are experiencing a lot of stress, he said. Warrenchuck believes that there are a lot of things that are causing trouble for sea life at the bottom of the Gulf of Alaska, including climate change, ocean acidification and trawling. If the ROVs find struggling habitats, Oceana will advocate for those areas to be protected by the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council.
It is hard to definitely show that a single factor is impacting the health of coral, sponges and other sea life, he said. However, the researchers may find a correlation between the areas that are trawled and the areas that are struggling. Furthermore, creatures that are struggling will only benefit from not having to deal with the extra stress that comes with trawling.
This is not the first expedition of its kind that Oceana has done, however it is the first in Alaska, Murray said. Oceana has sent scientists to survey waters in California, Oregon and Washington in the past. Once, in 2016, there was a five-day expedition that increased NOAA’s records on deep sea creatures by 30% Murray said.
“This tells how much is unknown,” Murray said. “We look forward to the opportunity to be able to add to the information and records about the Gulf of Alaska. When we look at how we use our ocean resources, which are a public resource, we need to be able to make informed decisions about it … It is imperative that we have the best data available.”
Oceana has an “aspirational goal” of surveying areas near Marmot Bay, Portlock Bank, Albatross Bank, Chirikof Island, the Trinity Island and Shelikof Straits, Murray said. The amount of seafloor, and the locations of that seafloor, that they can explore depends heavily on that weather.
