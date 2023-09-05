Fair

Steve Williams/Kodiak Daily Mirror

A blue-ribbon rooster sounds off in the Exhibit Hall.

The volume of exhibits at last weekend’s Kodiak Rodeo and State Fair Exhibit Hall were still behind pre-pandemic levels. 

But the artists and craftspeople who brought their entries to the fairgrounds turned out high-quality examples of home cooking, gardening, animal husbandry and more, said exhibit volunteer Annie Loomin. 

