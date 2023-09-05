The volume of exhibits at last weekend’s Kodiak Rodeo and State Fair Exhibit Hall were still behind pre-pandemic levels.
But the artists and craftspeople who brought their entries to the fairgrounds turned out high-quality examples of home cooking, gardening, animal husbandry and more, said exhibit volunteer Annie Loomin.
“We’re still recovering from COVID-19, and we’re really happy that people came out to show us all the crafts they made,” Loomin said.
There were nine categories judged on Friday night.
Here are the 2023 Grand Champions and Merit runners-up.
Grand Champion: Beverly McCoy: Copper Twisted Manta Ray Necklace. (also Best of Show)
Merit: Orion Harper: Wooden Cutting Board
Grand Champion: Mandy Toong: Kodiak Gluten Free Wild Blueberry Muffins
Merit: Questa Harper: White Bread
Grand Champion: Michelle Paschal: Salmonberry Jam
Grand Champion: Charity and Tim Hauck: Rooster
Merit: Megan Wackerman: Call Duck
Grand Champion: Wesley Pyle: Potted Succulent
Merit: Oh Deer: Calendula Flower Arrangement
Grand Champion: Amanda Dorner: Strawberry Wine
Grand Champion: Karen Millstein: Organic Garlic
Merit: Judy Phillips: Green Cabbage
Grand Champion: Stephanie Cozart: Northern Lights
Merit: Tiffany Eggar: No other information available
Grand Champion: Kathrynn Hall-Buchanan: Hand-Spun, Hand-Knitted Kodiak Sheep Sweater
Merit: Sandy Peater: Machine-Spun, Machine-Knitted Sweater
