With all precincts reporting, incumbent state Rep. Louise Stutes and incumbent state Sen. Gary Stevens both have garnered more than 50% of the vote from Tuesday's general election, according to preliminary results on the state of Alaska's Division of Elections website.

In Senate District C, Stevens has 55.24% of the vote, followed by challenger Heath Smith with 32.53% and challenger Walter Jones with 11.55%.

