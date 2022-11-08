With all precincts reporting, incumbent state Rep. Louise Stutes and incumbent state Sen. Gary Stevens both have garnered more than 50% of the vote from Tuesday's general election, according to preliminary results on the state of Alaska's Division of Elections website.
In Senate District C, Stevens has 55.24% of the vote, followed by challenger Heath Smith with 32.53% and challenger Walter Jones with 11.55%.
Stutes has 57.71% of the vote in the House District 5 race, and challenger Ben Vincent, also from Kodiak, has 42% of the vote.
This is the first general election in Alaska to use ranked choice voting, but if these margins hold ranked choice will not be an issue in either race. Mail-in ballots and at least some village ballots are yet to be counted. Vote totals will be updated by the state Division of Elections on Nov. 15 and Nov. 18, and votes are scheduled to be finalized on Nov. 23.
“I’m really happy with how far I’ve come,” Vincent said late Tuesday evening. “I put in all the effort I could possibly put in. Whatever the numbers are, I’m satisfied with them.”
Stutes recognized her opponent’s effort.
“Benjamin Vincent put in a lot of effort and has a lot of potential,” Stutes said during a phone interview Tuesday night. “I certainly never at any point took his candidacy lightly.”
Throughout the campaign, Stutes tried to present herself as the candidate who would be for everyone in her district, not just those affiliated with the Republican party.
“I’ve done a good job representing everybody who lives here, not just a party,” Stutes said in a previous interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror. She also said she focused on representing “the people who actually live here and that I know and that know me. And I’ve also tried to make myself very accessible.”
After the first night of vote counting, at least, her strategy was seeming to pay off.
Vincent, her 24-year-old challenger, positioned himself as a conservative with new ideas.
“I’ve seen things happen in my state that I don’t agree with,” Vincent told KDM in an August interview. “So I’m getting up and I’m doing something about it.”
For Vincent, who manages low-income housing projects, this was his first campaign at any level.
Vincent said Tuesday night that he didn’t know what his future in politics might be if things in this race don’t turn his way.
“I’m going to stay engaged,” he said. “I’m not going to be making politics a career move, but it’s definitely something I want to stay a part of.”
In the senate race, Stevens had asked voters to judge him based on his results.
“I guess if I wasn’t doing my job — if I wasn’t passing eight pieces of legislation; if I wasn’t getting things in the budget that your community needs; if I wasn’t providing the leadership that I have provided as the president of the Senate and the majority leader and rules chair over those years — then that’s the time to replace me,” Stevens said in a previous KDM interview.
He went on to say, “I would posit that this is not the time to replace me because I think I will continue to be as effective as I have been in the past.” And, based on early returns, voters are agreeing with that message.
Smith, meanwhile, tried to convince voters that he would be someone who represented all of District C.
