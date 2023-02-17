American Seafoods’ Western Alaska Community Board is accepting applications from Kodiak Island for its grant program.
The board will be giving $90,000 to community projects addressing issues around food security and other social needs, according to a statement from the organization.
Most grants will range from $1,000 to $7,500. The deadline to apply is April 3. Grants will be awarded at the Western Alaska Community Grant Board meeting on April 19. The first round of funding will give out up to $45,000.
In the past, American Seafoods has given grants to organizations so they could purchase food for shelters, construct cabins that were used for educational camping trips and provide schools with the necessary equipment needed to have students grow plants, according to a past statement from American Seafoods.
“Our goal is to provide assistance and financial support to organizations that are making a real difference in the communities where we operate,” said Inge Andreassen, president of American Seafoods, in the company’s most recent statement. “We look forward to continuing the American Seafoods Western Alaska Community Grant Program for many years.”
American Seafoods is one of the United States’ largest harvesters of wild-caught seafood.
The company has directly provided more than $1.9 million to Alaskan organizations and programs through their grant program, according to an email from American Seafoods’ Executive Assistant Kim Lynch.
Many kinds of projects are able to receive funding. The board gives priority to projects that increase awareness and availability of healthy foods, address critical social needs in the community, and target youth and elderly populations within the communities, according to Lynch.
The awards are primarily given to nonprofit organizations, according to Lynch. In the past, Kodiak organizations such as Brother Francis Shelter, Kodiak Christian School, Humane Society of Kodiak, Kodiak Maritime Museum, Kodiak Soil and Water Conservation District, Kodiak Women’s Crisis Center, and St. Mary’s School are among those that have received funds.
American Seafoods aims to support sustainable sourcing, according to its website. It operates six vessels that fish in the Bering Sea and the North Pacific, and is the world’s largest at-sea processor of wild Alaska pollock. A representative from American Seafood could not be reached for comment.
The board is also accepting applications from other regions — the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands, the Western Alaska Peninsula, Bristol Bay, Lower Kuskokwim, Lower Yukon and Norton Sound, according to the statement.
