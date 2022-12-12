The Kodiak Public Library buzzed with excitement Saturday afternoon as Alaska wildlife photographer and author Seth Kantner took to the podium, conducting his first-ever writers’ workshop.
The event drew many local writers, who were appreciative of Kantner’s candid, refreshing narrative. He spoke openly about work, life and money. He also talked about the craft of writing while promoting his new book, “A Thousand Trails Home: Living with the Caribou.”
Kantner connected with local Kodiak storytellers who had a variety of questions regarding his writing, political thoughts, and fishing and hunting in Northwest Alaska.
Slight of build, and sporting well-worn jeans and a T-shirt, Kantner opened his presentation with: “The good news, if I can do it, you can do it; The bad news: It is hard.”
And what becomes hard, he said, is the writing, rewriting, dealing with agents and publishers. His advice weighed heavily on the rewriting and even more heavily on tenacity. Tenacity and work ethic are the hallmarks of Kantner’s writing.
The free-flowing narrative workshop format allowed for an array of writer-centered subjects.
The talk opened with an overview of Kantner’s academic struggles. He grappled with both writing and reading — ironically, he despised reading about Alaska. Yet, wanting to meet friends and find a girlfriend, Kantner found himself going to college.
It was on campus where he discovered creative writing, journalism, driving automobiles and getting pizza. His later success was driven by what he called his “Wolverine” personality — a never-quit attitude that has served the hunter, fisherman and writer well, especially overcoming so many obstacles.
Rugged and introspective, Kantner was engaging as he walked writers through his process of writing — giving himself creative freedom and then circling back to writing and rewriting.
He finds inspiration in the ordinary and takes great measure to make it extraordinary. The endless rewrites and his fanaticism about detail create a thoughtful approach centered around not wanting to waste the readers’ time, and equally important not to confuse the reader.
He conducted a freestyle writing activity — three minutes of uninterrupted writing about his prompt, “The Dead Seal in the Road.” Writers ambitiously took to the activity.
Kantner feels strongly about habitat protection, and advocates through the themes in his stories. He said, “The land has given me everything; The only way I can give back to the land is writing.”
Equally compelling, Kantner said: “I see stories as a subsistence resource, and I can hardly stand wasting stories and details.”
His writing starts with his interest or passion on a subject. He must have some interest in what he is writing — he suggests that writers follow their own road when it comes to writing. For Kantner, the start is always arduous: “I am scattered, and like to waste tons of time. If I am out picking berries, I am writing in my head. The trick is getting all down on paper.”
Kantner makes his living as a commercial fisherman, and jokes about not promoting writing as a money-making endeavor. However, he still writes. Many of his published articles are donated works. He trusts and promotes the value of a good editor. And encourages networking, He says, “Writers help other writers.”
As for looking for an agent, Kantner says to look for an agent that publishes similar works.
In all, Kantner was a thought-provoking mix of outdoorsman, political activist and writer. He said he was enjoying Kodiak, adding: “I am excited to be in Kodiak. Something about Kodiak has always been alluring, growing up in Northwest Alaska. I can only imagine how many stories are here.”
And based upon the numbers of the writers that showed up for the event, he must be right.
After a couple of book-signing opportunities, Kantner concludes his Kodiak tour today from 6:30-8 p.m. with a community talk at the library. The event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.