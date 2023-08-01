Last week, I sat down with Guenter and Brigitte Kruener in the comfortable confines of the versatile work truck turned motorhome that they call Simba while they shared stories about their world travels.
For the next 90 minutes, these visitors were happy to share stories with their newest Kodiak friend. Our conversation was interrupted only by frequent outbursts of laughter and my occasional request for an explanation as they helped me understand their less-than-perfect German-to-English translation.
Many of you saw their tan camper van on steroids as it moved throughout the Kodiak road system. The Krueners said they found you to be more friendly than the people on the Alaska mainland.
“Alaska people goes — let’s say in 10 meters distance around Simba — and Kodiak people, they knock on the door,” Guenter said with a smile. And many of you came bearing the gift of fish. Guenter and Brigitte said their freezer is full.
But the retired biologist said it wasn’t the fish that brought them to Kodiak as part of their current North American tour. It was the Kodiak bear. He said he was taught about Kodiak bears while growing up in Germany. And, when some friends made the trip to Kodiak last year they reminded them of the “giant bear.”
“It was a dream of mine” to see a Kodiak bear, he said. So the Krueners took a floatplane trip to Frazer Lake, where they saw 13 bears, including four cubs. “So we were very happy. Now we are on the safety side. For that reason I sit relaxed in front of you,” Guenter joked.
I’m not going to lie: It was reassuring to sit with the Krueners and listen to them talk about Kodiak, its treasurers and its people. While their language wasn’t always perfect, they helped reassure me that Kodiak hasn’t lost its charm. That we are still friendly folks.
ALASKA VS. IRAN
The Krueners have been world travelers since 2016, and already have visited much of Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Europe. They are just getting started with the Americas.
Perhaps the most interesting thing I heard them say during our conversation is that the people of Iran are the friendliest they have met during their journeys. In fact, I may have appeared so surprised that Guenter quickly said the people of Alaska are the second friendliest.
“Everybody [in Alaska] is very, very friendly,” he said. “But Iran is a little bit more.”
They were in Iran for four weeks. And when they were outside, people whispered or didn’t even talk to strangers. If they did talk about anything, it was nothing more than the weather. But once the Krueners were invited into someone’s home, the conversation changed considerably.
No matter where they are, the Krueners said they rarely bring up the topic of politics.
“It’s the same if you start in your house with your friends,” Guenter told me. In America, he said, about half the people are Republicans and the other half are Democrats. “It’s almost a fight, and you don’t want to end in that. And for that reason we don’t want to discuss.”
So I asked them what topics they have been discussing in Alaska.
“Normal life,” Guenter said. “What about food? What is the situation with the prices? It’s unbelievable for us how expensive it is. Really, we don’t know how you can survive. Really, it’s serious. It’s unbelievable. Everything is double. No, gas is cheaper. And we don’t know about some other prices. But everything we see is double price.”
I didn’t have the heart to tell them that conversations about prices are what often spill over into our conversations about politics.
WHEN COVID STRUCK
The Krueners return to Hamburg at regularly scheduled intervals, where they keep the house they’ve lived in for the past 40 years. They visit doctors and “refresh” Simba.
But, in April 2019, they took off on what they thought would be a year-long journey of the Old Silk Road through China, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia.
They were in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, when COVID hit.
Guenter said they suddenly noticed that people were keeping their distance. And, since they couldn’t find an English newspaper, radio didn’t exist and they didn’t have a television, they were in the dark about what was happening.
Come to find out, the newspaper in Kuala Lumpur was telling locals that foreigners had brought COVID with them.
“We don’t have COVID. It’s the foreign people,” Guenter recalled being told. “We know that’s wrong,” he said, but they still had to decide what to do.
“For four years, we are on the road with short interruptions,” Guenter said. Being stuck in Malaysia as the pandemic was starting was “not a feeling that we like.”
So, they started trying to figure out a plan to get them — and Simba — back to Germany.
“We went to the [Kuala Lumpur] airport,” Guenter said. “Nearly nobody was there. And on the [flight information] it was cancel, cancel, cancel, cancel. And then we were very lucky. We find somebody from KLM. They had a direct flight to Europe.
“We got the last flight to Amsterdam. This was the first step. And then, what we were doing with my Simba. And we were very happy. We found an agent. We gave her a lot of money and our [ownership] papers. It was ‘free.’ You laugh,” Guenter said, but “everything was in her hand.”
THE UNEXPECTED PAUSE
Safely back in Hamburg, the Krueners began playing the COVID waiting game, just like everyone else was. He did have one advantage over most of us: He was a scientist, and had biologist friends with whom he could at least speculate.
“We all have this opinion,” Guenter said as he recalled those conversations. “We are sure it takes a longer time. Nobody knows how long. But longer. Longer means not ’21.”
So he did the only thing that seemed reasonable: He and Brigitte started making updates to their forever house in preparation for their time after Simba. They put in new steps, and the German government was giving incentives for people to upgrade their windows and insulation.
Last year, they took a couple of shorter trips, which, by their definition, meant only spending a couple of months away. Then, last fall, they started planning their trip to North America.
They landed in Halifax, and began the drive across Canada. Very few stops on this part of the trip. That would come later.
The Krueners have been in Alaska for about five weeks now, and plan to stay until September. They plan to meet their daughter and her husband in Calgary, and spend about three weeks with them. Then they have to go back to work, Guenter says with a laugh, and he and Brigitte will head to Baja, California, for the winter.
After that, their plans are less certain.
“We are like a bird: If you ask a bird in the evening what are you doing tomorrow,” Guenter said in what I had already come to recognize as his typical happy-go-lucky demeanor. “The same with us. It’s true. The big things we know. But the normal days we don’t know.”
I didn’t need to know anymore: They loved Kodiak. And Kodiak showed that it loved them.
I was left wondering what it would take for me to hear about that same kind of love and positive energy being shared among fellow Kodiakans again. I know that COVID has taken its toll on us. That politics can, as the Krueners said, make things difficult. And life is hard.
But I refuse to think that our Kodiak kindness is reserved only for those who plan to stay for a couple of days. The kindness we show the Krueners — and thousands of others like them — should be the outpouring of the love we show to each other.
