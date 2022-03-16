There are many things that distinguish Kodiak from the rest of Alaska — the island has a different climate from most of the state, is largely dependent on renewable energy, the major industries differ from those in the rest of the state, and so on. The most recent workforce data from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development reaffirmed another unique fact about Kodiak: It has different employment trends from the rest of the state.
“Kodiak has some of the weirdest unemployment rates in Alaska,” state economist Neal Fried said. “What’s interesting about Kodiak is that you can swing so much from one month to another because of the incredible seasonality, and it’s an interesting and different seasonality than most parts of the state.”
Heading into the new year, unemployment decreased in the Kodiak Island Borough from 9.4% in December 2021 to 7.6% in January but increased across the state from 5.2% in December 2021 to 6.1% in January, according to state data.
Even though the statewide unemployment rate was still lower than Kodiak’s in January, that might have changed already, Fried said.
Much of the seasonal work in the state is tied to tourism, he said. While Kodiak does have a tourist industry, more of the island’s economy is dependent on fisheries, he said.
The labor department’s most recent data on employment and wages for seafood harvesters and processors in Kodiak are from 2020. That year, there was an average of 6,090 people working in Kodiak per month. There were 2,092 people working in seafood processing throughout the year, according to the Department of Labor.
The labor report does not count the total number of people who commercially fished from Kodiak during the year but reported that on average, 541 people per month were working as commercial fishermen during 2020.
The prevalence of fisheries is why the winter months tend to see the smallest workforce and highest rates of unemployment in the state but because of groundfish season, Kodiak often sees some of lowest rates of unemployment during those months, according to Fried.
The trends reveal the nature of Kodiak’s economy and can help people identify when a dramatic change occurs, Fried said.
However, because of the highly seasonal nature of the economy, in absence of instances of extreme variance from the norm, unemployment is not the best indicator of the economic wellbeing in Alaska, but in Kodiak especially, according to Fried. On a national level, a percentage change in unemployment draws strong reactions but that should not be the case in Kodiak, he said.
