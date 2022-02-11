The pandemic has been hard on Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak. This year it has cared for the most patients it’s ever had since the nonprofit was formed, and it is harder to recruit volunteers, said Kate Paulson, the executive director.
But as COVID cases drop, Paulson has reason to believe that things will start looking up.
HPCK’s volunteer coordinator recently stepped down to spend more time with family, leaving Paulson one of two full-time employees. Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak tends to have 15 patients at any given time, Paulson said. However, there are only 16 volunteers: 11 people who work directly with patients and five people who support the administrative side of the Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak.
In the past, volunteer training has taken place in March. Last year’s volunteer training was canceled due to COVID, so anyone new to the staff was trained in the HPCK’s office, within the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center’s building, according to Paulson.
This year, Paulson is hoping that the three-day March training session will return, she said. She is also hoping that the Hospice Ball, one of HPCK’s biggest fundraising events, will be able to run in 2022. That was another thing which was canceled last year due to COVID, she said.
Until then, Paulson is focusing her efforts on keeping things running, she said. She stepped into the position of executive director in October 2021, and she did not work at the nonprofit before, she said. The company is still in a period of adjustment, she said, but that should not stop people from reaching out if they need help.
“We are the only hospice and palliative service on the island and we provide so much support emotionally and we’re not just servicing those that have limited days,” Paulson said.
Volunteers help patients enjoy the most of their lives, Paulson said. In the past, that has meant going camping and taking trips to cross things off “bucket lists.” It has also meant emotional support for patients, relatives and caregivers, many of whom are dealing stress and grief, according to Paulson.
“We’re providing a bright spot in a lot of elders’ lives,” Paulson said. “I know that the word ‘hospice’ can be scary to a lot of people, but we’re nothing scary. We’re just a bunch of caring volunteers.”
