Work on a proposed plan for the future of Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center is scheduled to begin at the Kodiak Island Borough’s Health Facilities Advisory Board meeting next month.

The advisory board met with Jensen Yorba Wall Architects during Monday’s advisory board meeting to discuss the process. The Borough Assembly awarded the Juneau architecture firm a $293,000 contract in May for it to identify the facilities needed to meet future health care needs in Kodiak.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.