Work on a proposed plan for the future of Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center is scheduled to begin at the Kodiak Island Borough’s Health Facilities Advisory Board meeting next month.
The advisory board met with Jensen Yorba Wall Architects during Monday’s advisory board meeting to discuss the process. The Borough Assembly awarded the Juneau architecture firm a $293,000 contract in May for it to identify the facilities needed to meet future health care needs in Kodiak.
The firm’s study will compare services currently being delivered and service changes realized in recent years to procedures required or anticipated as treatment abilities either grow or contract as health care designs and delivery models change.
“All three of us [with Jensen Yorba Wall Architects] will be coming to town on Aug. 7-11 that week to do some intensive workshopping and face-to-face meetings and looking at the building to really dig into this with you guys as stakeholders…,” Architect Corey Wall said during this week’s meeting. “We’ve been doing a bunch of information gathering so we can hit the ground running as hard as we can with that.”
The team will be creating a master plan using previous studies Jensen Yorba Wall has already completed while also conducting further assessments. As part of the process, the architects will solicit feedback from all Kodiak Island health care stakeholders. Using that feedback, the firm will then look at Kodiak’s current and future needs, and how those could be met within the Kodiak Island Borough’s budget constraints, according to discussion from the meeting.
“We intend to have a very collaborative process through the week-long event where all the stakeholders will sit together and understand what the constraints are and what the opportunities are,” David Frum, health care leader at DLR Group, said during the meeting. “With the idea of... improving access to health care, improving the well-being of those who aren’t being taken care of in your facilities, and improving the work environment for those who work in those [facilities].”
The workshop will give the Kodiak Island Borough a design direction to guide future project decisions and funding. The plan is scheduled to be completed by October, according to Wall.
“The Department of Labor just came out with [its] cost of living study, and Kodiak has the highest health care costs in the United States,” Assembly Member Jared Griffin said during the meeting.
The cost-of-living study pulls four cities from Alaska to compare the costs of living in different categories to other places around the United States. Economists pulled 265 cities from around the United States to look at necessities such as housing, food, health care, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous expenses. Kodiak was placed as the most expensive of all cities looked at for health care and food costs.
The Health Facilities Advisory Board serves in an advisory capacity for the Borough Assembly to get better information on the condition of health care facility capital projects. The Borough Assembly would make the final decision on a change of direction, if any, for the health care facilities using property owned by the borough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.